The K-12 Guide is released by the Department of Education in the middle of the Coronavirus school closures

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has released resources for K-12 teachers and local officials to manage student privacy and ensure that students with disabilities receive the necessary services during school closures due to an outbreak. of coronavirus.

In addition, as the federal department of education issues directives on requirements, assessments, and accountability in all local public school districts, the department is studying “flexibilities” at this time of many school closures amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are working closely with our interagency partners to provide state and local leaders the information they need to ensure the health and safety of their students and educators,” DeVos said in a statement. “We will continue to work on their side and provide them with the flexibility they need to better support their communities.”

Resources are intended to help education leaders protect student privacy, that is, manage coronavirus-related public health issues, while protecting the privacy of student education records, and ensure that students with disabilities continue to receive the services required under the Education for Persons with Disabilities Act (IDEA).

Additionally, the department of education released information on the “flexibilities” that will be allowed when it comes to the standards of accountability required by the Federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA).

Specifically, the press release says that in the event that a school was closed for a long period and failed to meet federal requirements due to absenteeism, the department of education would “consider a one-year waiver in order to the absenteeism rate or the absenteeism metric will be considered in the school’s achievement indicator. “

The department has released a “fact sheet” for K-12 schools on these “flexibilities”. For federal mandatory state assessments, for example, departmental states in the document:

(D) Depending on the unique circumstances that may arise from COVID-19, such as a school closure throughout the testing window, it may not be feasible for a State to administer some or all of its evaluations, in this case. the Department would consider a one year directed waiver of the assessment requirements for those schools affected by the extraordinary circumstances. States with schools that have to close due to COVID-19 may also be considering whether it is possible to adjust or expand the test window to accommodate as many students as possible, including students from closed schools for some period.

Similarly, a Q&A document has been published to assist state and local education officials with information on IDEA and how to continue serving students with disabilities during school closures.

IDEA’s guidance states that if local educational authorities continue to provide education to the general student population during school closure, they must also ensure that students with disabilities have equal access to these educational opportunities.