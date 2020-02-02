MIAMI-The Chiefs returnees have done it again and are Super Bowl champions.

Patrick Mahomes threw for a touchdown in the final 6:13 of the game, helping the Kansas City Chiefs to erase a 10-point deficit and defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

Hand score: A five pass to Damien Williams with 2:44 left. Williams is a former Miami dolphin who returned to his former field – at Hard Rock Stadium – to enjoy the most important night of his career.

Williams finished the title with a 1:12 drop left, a 38-yarder around the left end to seal the result.

It is the first Super Bowl hoop for Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who will no longer wear the distinction of being the most winning coach in NFL history without a league.

The Chiefs had a feeling of returning to all the playoffs, falling 24-0 to Houston in the sectional round, and then winning 10- and 17-7 deficits to beat Tennessee in the AFC Championship game.

They did it once, on the biggest stage of football, and are second time Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs lost the first Super Bowl, they won the Super Bowl IV – about 50 years ago.

San Francisco was in the Super Bowl for the seventh time and fell short to win what would have been a record sixteenth championship. Only New England and Pittsburgh have six titles, and the 49ers were about six minutes away from joining the club.

And then they collapsed, leaving three touchdowns in about five minutes. Mahomes finished 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards, his last of which was deliberately incomplete in the final game – a huge downfield to erase the last five seconds of Kansas City’s waiting 50 years.

