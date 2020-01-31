The Kansas man reaches into the sofa cushions and looks for change

ROSE HILL, KS – There are a lot of things you can expect in your couch. A 6 foot snake is probably not one of them.

It was a keychain from a man from Rose Hill, Kansas. was after Monday when he was digging under the furniture pillows at home. Instead, he found a huge snake.

“I thought (the keys) would slip through the sofa cushions. When I took her away there was a huge brown snake, ”said the man during an emergency call that CNN subsidiary KWCH received.

While the small town police department is usually responsible for controlling animals, no one knew what to do with the snake, which was identified as a red-tailed boa constrictor.

Fortunately, Butler County Fire District # 3 had its own snake charmer.

Deputy fire chief Melvin Linot wrested the snake safely off the couch.

The reptile was “very docile and very gentle,” James Butler County fire chief James Woydziak told CNN.

The fire department has not yet found the owner of the snake, so the intruder spends his days in the Tails & Scales Pet Shop.

“We received at least a dozen calls from Jacksonville, Florida to people who wanted to adopt the snake,” said Woydziak. “It is a very unusual case for us.”

If an owner doesn’t respond, the Boa Constrictor could be donated to a program that visits local schools to teach children reptiles, Woydziak said.

37.577160

-97.136516

,