The Kardashian family has announced that the ‘Kloset’ will be the second most expensive item of clothing to be sold.

Are KarJenners going to cut you off?

As you may recall, he started a famous career Kardashian Kloset The fall marks the spontaneous re-sale of digital luxury. On this site you can find fam, worn clothes, shoes, bags and even children’s items.

However, a new study in the Daily Mail shows that NINE is selling at a higher price than other store sites. The fact that Kardashian continues with the star does not mention that she is donating any money from the sale.

The main purpose of the website is to promote “sustainability” by purchasing these secondary items:

The Kardashian Closet is a re-sale of luxury designer clothing that features the famous Kardashian-Jenner family costumes on the critically acclaimed stylish and fun outfits. These pieces are hand-picked by each family member and are only available for public purchase. Our goal at the Kardashian Closet is to share the Kardashian Jenner family lifestyle while promoting sustainability. Our leader It’s Chris Jennyr “Shop every time you fall!” they say.

Some comparisons made at the outlet are a Chanel The bag, owned by a 6-year-old mother, costs about the same as a silver item sold at a resale site for almost half the price. In the meantime Kim Kardashian West with Hermes If you can grab a $ 5,000 collection from the 2015 collection, you can buy the same thing elsewhere for $ 800. The team’s retail cost was just $ 4,665, and Kimmy made $ 325.

In addition to the disposable clothes worn by real stars, you can see the explosion of the past with the sellers of expensive Las Vegas stores. Kardashian Chaos, continued inside Lighting for three years, including $ 50 Christmas decorations and $ 40 yo-yo.

Don’t forget all animal products, such as mink coats, alligator handbags and python shoes. Kim said it was “something new” after years of criticism for wearing fur last year.

Of course, there is evidence that these items were previously owned by the most famous faces. However, is it justified to sell more than to buy from other sales and retail sites? Especially during the global plague ??

