The Kawai scandal and the race to succeed Shinzo Abe

Hiroshima-based Liberal Democratic Party Diet member Anri Kawai admitted in January that he received 150 million yen from LDP headquarters before the July 2019 elections to the House of Lords. A novice in national politics, Kawai is also the wife of disgraced former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, who resigned in October for alleged violations of Anri’s campaign. But behind the scandal is a proxy war between the most powerful members of the LDP, who will eventually succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

What happened to Anri Kawai and the July 2019 elections?

Seven candidates ran for the two seats in the Hiroshima constituency.

Shinji Morimoto, the joint opposition candidate supported by the Democratic Party for the People, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, and the Social Democratic Party, received the most votes, followed by Anri Kawai. However, the LDP decided to send two candidates into the race. The other was the veteran lawmaker Kensei Mizote, who was vying for a sixth term. He finished third and lost to Kawai with around 26,000 votes.

After his loss, Mizote criticized the LDP for selecting two candidates in Hiroshima. Anri Kawai, who decided to run less than three months before the election, was a member of the Hiroshima Prefectural Assembly and made her first foray into national politics.

Why did she take part in the election?

The answer has to do with faction politics and personal rivalries at the highest levels of the LDP.

One of the main candidates for Abe’s success is LDP chairman and former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, who represents Hiroshima in the lower house. Kishida is also the head of Kochikai, one of the political factions in the LDP. Kochikai, 46, was founded in 1957 by former Prime Minister Hayato Ikeda, who succeeded Nobusuke Kishi, Abe’s grandfather.

In 1960, Kishi was forced to resign after he rammed the U.S. security contract through the state legislature – an action that led to violent demonstrations. Ikeda followed him by preaching “tolerance and patience” and focusing on building Japan’s economy and denouncing his popular and successful endeavor to “double Japan’s income by 1970”.

In the early 1990s, the group’s leadership passed to former Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa, another Hiroshima politician. Miyazawa was distantly related to Kishida, who took over Kochikai’s leadership in 2012.

Some members of the Hiroshima Diet belong to Kochikai. One of them was Mizote. Another was his colleague in the House of Commons, Katsuyuki Kawai – a close ally and adjutant to cabinet chief Yoshihide Suga, Abe’s right-wing man.

Although Suga is not a faction, he is connected to Katsuyuki Kawai through an in-party group called Himawarikai (the sunflower group) and is considered another candidate to succeed Abe.

Worried that the veteran Mizote, who had criticized Abe shortly before returning to power in 2012, would be a powerful ally in Kishida’s quest to become prime minister, Anri Kawai encouraged Anri Kawai, despite her lack of experience, to seek one of the Hiroshima To promote seats and even went there to advertise them.

What happened after she won?

A defeated mizote angered the LDP headquarters’ decision to deploy two candidates in Hiroshima and called them “stupid.” A few months later, weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported that some of Anri Kawai’s campaign workers were paid twice 30,000 yen a day, the legal limit of ¥ 15,000 a day.

Her husband, who led the campaign, did not confirm the allegations, but resigned as Minister of Justice. Allegations later followed that the LDP headquarters had actually pumped an enormous 150 million yen into Anri Kawai’s campaign.

This has been widely criticized as exaggerated, including in the LDP’s Hiroshima chapter, since the sum was ten times the sum that LDP headquarters had provided for Mizote’s campaign.

Who exactly authorized the money for Anri Kawai remains unclear, although she admitted to having received it and said it was not illegal. LDP general secretary Toshihiro Nikai confirmed the amount, but said that this was not a problem.

At the LDP, the decision-making authority for campaign financing lies with the President (Abe), the Secretary General and the election office.

What is happening now and what will be the political impact for the rest of the LDP?

The opposition is following the matter in the diet survey and will pressure Anri Kawai to explain or resign. You will also ask Abe to explain what happened, although he recently refused to do so. However, the LDP is uncomfortable with the revelation of spending and fears that this could lead to a public backlash. Although the Kishida-Suga rivalry has focused the fight for the prime minister more, the Kawai scandals seem to do more harm to Suga.

Other potential candidates include longtime Abe rival and former secretary general Shigeru Ishiba, who leads the 19-member Suigetsukai faction. Ishiba has already said that both Kawais have a responsibility to explain what happened as the Hiroshima prosecutors are investigating them for alleged campaign violations.

Another potential candidate, Defense Minister Taro Kono, who is part of the 55-member Shikokai faction led by Finance Minister and close ally Taro Aso, could also come under fire.

During the July campaign, Kono traveled to Hiroshima to get Anri Kawai and named her girlfriend in a Twitter post. After all, environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who is also mentioned as a possible future prime minister, has remained the mother of the scandal.