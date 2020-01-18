The ‘Kenobi’ series is on track, canceled and ahead of schedule?

It seemed like the Obi-Wan Kenobi series had been deleted from nowhere. In an “Exclusive” by Fandomwire, there seem to be differences that separated Ewan McGregor from the project. The problem is that there is literally no source for it. The unnamed source also apparently returned to them to say that it was just a delay and McGregor was still attached. None of them had any backing other than to say that the “undisclosed Disney source” said so.

The thing is: why are we doing this? Why jump at the moment to ruin something for fans? Sure, they may have had the source and sweet intent to just let fans know that the Kenobi series would be no more, but Twitter then ran on and continued to tell of the cancellation as if Ewan McGregor had been on stage and said he was done for all of us to hear.

This is not the first time that something like this has happened. It was only about the Hawkeye series as for some reason it seems necessary to cancel these highly anticipated Disney + shows. Perhaps it is because (especially with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series) there is a much-anticipated need. Since the completion of the prequels, many of us have wanted to see Ewan McGregor again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and he seemed to love the idea.

It stems from the idea that no news is a bad sign. But that is not the case. Especially since what I saw on the internet, the series has been written completely. So the idea that Ewan McGregor would leave a fully written series on “creative differences” makes no sense. While the series is still a mystery to all of us, it won’t be a constant news source until we get close to its actual release.

So maybe we wait until then to think about it. I will say the tweets about the “cancellation” were pretty good though.

I saw that Kenobi was trendy. But then it occurred to me that he would be even more powerful than I would imagine if they knocked him out. pic.twitter.com/2Sr10BUQPj

– Jamie Nash (@Jamie_Nash) January 17, 2020

Considering the incredibly dubious sources who claim Ewan McGregor is moving away from Kenobi because – let’s say – there are “creative differences” … and yet the scripts are all done …

– Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 17, 2020

If this Kenobi rumor is true … pic.twitter.com/c2hCIF20ye

– Lord Vader (@RogueRogueOne) January 17, 2020

the FUCK you mean ewan gets out of the kenobi series ??? pic.twitter.com/YC8jvDs4XT

– mika (@anakvnz) January 17, 2020

I know that Tweet is a fake, but if Kenobi is actually canceled, I’m done. Pic.twitter.com/6UK8OAcow2

– (@spideykylo) January 17, 2020

When Kenobi is dead, it’s time Star Wars was dead. https://t.co/QLFu5bcLH8

– Thomas Polito (@thomas_polito) January 17, 2020

I go to Disney headquarters when the Kenobi series is really canceled. pic.twitter.com/oUeu8JAEsx

– Braden Haynes (@bradenhaynes) January 17, 2020

If everything I hear is true, KENOBI will be canceled on time. It is no longer a television series, but a full-fledged theme park where Ewan McGregor is held captive and forced to play Obi-Wan for the rest of his life, a movie, or never existed primarily

– Scott Wampler ™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 17, 2020

@ These reports are spreading false rumors that the Kenobi series will be canceled. pic.twitter.com/YFgN2u6EGb

– Lou (@TheQueenOfJakku) January 17, 2020

Until there is an official statement from Disney and LucasFilm or until Ewan McGregor looks me dead in the eye and tells me that he is taking the Kenobi series out of my cold, dead hands, I will continue to wait for the series to appear. Platform.

(Image: LucasFilm)

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

,