The Kenyan entrepreneur makes disposable urine funnels for women

In Africa, most women want to pee in public facilities.

If you don’t have a disinfectant wipe or hand sanitizer with you, you can choose between urinary tract infection or peeing until you get home.

The worst thing is when women on a road trip need to keep their urine up to a public rest stop that isn’t strictly hygienic for their use, while men can easily pee in a nearby bush, as this is convenient for them to do.

An entrepreneur in Kenya has developed a new product that makes it easy for women to pee on public toilets and on road trips.

Francis Mwangi Kimani is the founder of Dada Dada Kenya, a

Gadget that helps women pee without much hassle or stress when caught in one

the above circumstances.

It is said to help women urinate comfortably.

Kimani said: “Dada Dada is a line of our hygiene products

lead product is the female disposable urine funnel that should help

Women pee comfortably, because in our country most public toilets are not

very clean and this will help women from urinary tract infections

(UTI), dirty toilets or if you hold your urine for a long time. “

After studying media science at Moi University, Kimani worked in the marketing industry. At the time he became unemployed, he decided to find ways to make some income for himself.

“I’ve always been interested in everything to do with hygiene, so I started researching and that’s where I ended up,” he said.

To protect the environment, Kimani decided to make disposable urine funnels for women instead of the rubber types already available.

“For hygienic reasons, I decided to use disposable urine funnels for women, for example when disinfectants and water are needed in public toilets.

“I did a whole year of research and finally developed a design. The funnel is made of paper that is 100 percent biodegradable and made locally, ”he said.

According to Nairobi News, Kimani gave samples of Dada Dada Kenya to his mother and friends for feedback on the product.

The feedback was great and he found that the products sell quickly in the market. “This is the number one address for women, especially if you are planning to go on road trips, go clubbing, or host an outdoor event. You are just Susu Bila stress,” he added.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glf7lnsbsfs (/ embed)