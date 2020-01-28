The key to Jamie Newman as “The Guy”

ATHENS – Former Georgia Quarterback and SEC Championship Game MVP (2005) D.J. Shockley is very familiar with offseason competitions and has been playing with David Greene under Mark Richt since his time.

Shockley, who recently spoke to WSB at the Bulldogs Game Day Show, discussed the importance of the upcoming graduate transfer quarterback Jamie Newman being present at the spring practice.

“You have a couple of young people who have been there,” said Shockley. “Stetson Bennett was already there. D’Wan Mathis was injured, he was there, he was part of the system.

“So (Newman) will need this time to really dive into this game book and understand all the nuances.”

The Bulldogs hired new offensive coordinator Todd Monken to succeed James Coley earlier this month. Coley left for Texas A&M last Friday. Many expect the newly hired analyst Buster Faulkner to fill his position.

Monken has been on the recruitment path since he was hired, but with the onset of a rapidly approaching deadlock (February 3), Kirby Smart and his staff could have time to crack some Xs and Os.

Georgia is likely to retain part of its basic attack, but there are sure to be many twists and turns.

Air Raid passport expert Monken will bring in part of his game book and will try to maximize UGA’s double-threat quarterbacks.

Mathis, Bennett and the upcoming newcomer Carson Beck are all well mobile.

And then there’s Newman, who ran 574 yards and 6 TDs last season, including a 50-yard run. Of the 180 attempts Newman made, 128 were developed according to the expanded PFF metrics.

The former Wake Forest quarterback was recently voted one of the top 5 Heisman Trophy favorites, and PFF ranks him as the third-best quarterback to return behind Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence in the nation.

“Joe Burrow (was) by far the top-rated quarterback throwing in a narrow window, but Newman is second – and third is not around,” PFF wrote earlier this month. “He also limited his quota of unreachable passports to the fourth lowest.

“Newman has some rush skills and has seen the eighth hurry for a quarterback (128). While some may say that it is his rush that can be his greatest weapon, it is clearly his arm. “

But the key to Georgia is that Newman is already on campus and training with his teammates.

“So he’s here early,” said Shockley, “I think it gives him the chance to be the guy.”

