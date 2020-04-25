The Killers debuts a brand new song “Dying Breed” on Instagram live

Last night (April 24), “The Killers” debuted as part of a live Instagram broadcast of the new song – watch them perform “Dying Rocks” below.

The song is set to appear in the forthcoming album Imploding The Mirage, which is delayed from the end of May until the 2020 unspecified date.

“Dying Breed” was played by Brendan Flowers and Ronnie Vanucci, Jr. at his studio table, and it sounds like the classic that drives the Killer track. Listen to it below.

Also included in the live broadcast was a 30-second dash for another new song, dubbed “Attention to My Soul.” Listen to it through Reddit here.

Earlier this week, The Killers shared the new song “Fire In Bone” and announced the postponed tour dates at the UK Stadium in the summer of 2021.

Speaking to NME, frontman Brendan Flowers said the new track reflects the essence of the new album as a whole, “tapping into the universe.”

“This is my approach to a unicorn entering a room or a lightning strike,” he continued. “I have been fortunate enough in this life. I am grateful and grateful for it, but he reminded me of the first album when there were many moments like this.” You just want to chase after that. “

The Assassins will tour the UK Stadium during May and June 2021. They were joined by specific dates of Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers.