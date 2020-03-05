the-kimono:-russian-journal-on-present-day-japan-aims-to-bolster-ties

MOSCOW – The Kimono, a Russian magazine introducing entertainment, tourism, food stuff, small business and other factors of present day Japan is attracting a increasing readership.

Its main editor, Ekaterina Stepanova, mentioned she hopes the magazine “will assistance make relations amongst Russia and Japan nearer, warmer and more fantastic.”

Introduced in Oct 2016, the only magazine focusing on contemporary Japan in Russia is launched each and every other thirty day period or so. It was originally offered only on the web, but a print version has been made available since January 2018. Pursuing world tendencies, Russia has been shifting toward ebooks and digital publications.

The print edition has arrived at its 19th situation.

Priced at 350 rubles, or about ¥590, the print edition can be acquired in metropolitan areas which include Moscow, St. Petersburg — the country’s next-premier metropolis — and the central town of Yekaterinburg. It has a circulation of 5,000 copies.

Stepanova, 35, lived in Japan for much more than 3 a long time from 2012 right after she married to a Japanese man.

“I desired to go through a Russian-language magazine showcasing modern day society and manner in Japan but could not discover any,” she claimed. “Then I made a decision to commence a single on my have.”

The magazine’s office environment in Moscow has a employees of 6, all Russians, who edit, style, perform public relations and do other get the job done. The staff members customers are all fascinated in Japan and some of them researched about the place as pupils.

The most successful challenge so considerably, in February 2019, explored modern day Japanese films from different angles and integrated interviews with men and women from the amusement business, which include director Kiyoshi Kurosawa, who participated in a Japanese film pageant in Moscow.

“The issue offered out in a 7 days,” Stepanova stated.

The Kimono also carries articles or blog posts by Russians living in Japan, introducing stylish cafes and other common locations in Tokyo as properly as tourists web pages elsewhere, alongside with images.

The magazine is also arranging to organize a sightseeing tour in Japan this yr.

“In the subsequent two several years, we want to construct a Japanese artwork centre wherever individuals can enjoy foods, enjoy Japanese movies and recognize Japanese artwork,” Stepanova mentioned.