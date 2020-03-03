the-king-of-television-set-and-movie-props-in-chicago

CHICAGO — Zap Props in Chicago is the Midwest’s major prop supplier for movies, Tv exhibits, and theater.

The 36,000-sq.-foot Bridgeport warehouse, which is stocked floor to ceiling with 1000’s of classic products, is an assault on the senses.

“I like to see the faces of people in below like, ‘Wow, this is outrageous,'” said proprietor Bill Rawski. “I devote a lot of time at auctions and flea markets.”

Verify out the video clip to see if you realize some of the goods!