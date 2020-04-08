The Knights of Columbus launched the Thousands of Dollars Food Bank operation

The Knights of Columbus, the world’s largest Catholic fraternal group, launched a multi-million dollar food delivery and delivery operation, mobilizing its 1.25 million members in the United States to help banks in the field. food in more than 20 cities during the coronavirus crisis.

The organization is based in New Haven, Connecticut and is one of the largest charities in the country. The Knights call their campaign, “Leave No Neighbor Behind,” and describe the operation of the food bank as “multiphase.”

The initial phase of the food bank’s operation begins with numerous volunteers and more than $ 1 million, covering 20 cities in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

The Knights of Columbus have donated more than $ 55,000 to cover the costs of broadcasting Easter celebrations from the Vatican.

Knights of Columbus CEO Carl Anderson said in a statement that the initiative continues the tradition of horsemen to provide support to Americans in times of extreme crisis:

In addition to facing the threat of COVID itself, we are experiencing a pandemic where hunger is a growing concern for an increasing number of unemployed individuals and their families. As an organization, we have provided vital support during key times, including during the 1918 flu pandemic, during two world wars and after natural disasters. Our Leave No Neighborhood initiative continues this tradition and we will work directly with food banks to help ensure that food is reach the most needy in communities from coast to coast.

Knights of Columbus, as well as the general public, can contribute to “Leave No Neighborhood Behind” by visiting www.kofc.org.

According to a statement, the Knights will provide $ 100,000 each to food banks in New York, Connecticut and Los Angeles.

Additional $ 50,000 in donations will also go to food banks in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Newark, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburg, Seattle and Washington, DC.

P. Seamus Griesbach, a gentleman from Maine, built this denominational cabin to fit the window of his rectory and installed it on St. Joseph’s Day.

The Knights will also provide spiritual resources to their members and have created a short-term funding program for Catholic dioceses to help them continue their ministries during the pandemic.