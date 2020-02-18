[the-kooks-and-the-wombats-direct-hottest-all-points-east-2020-line-up-announcement]

The Kooks and The Wombats have been announced as the most up-to-date headliners of All Factors East 2020.

The Victoria Park, London festival will be held above two weekends once more this yr, Could 22-24 and 29-31.

All Factors East have currently (February 18) confirmed that The Kooks and The Wombats will complete at the festival on Saturday May possibly 30.

The two bands will be joined on the monthly bill for that day by Tom Walker, Jake Bugg, Gabrielle Aplin and Gang of Youths, with more functions set to be introduced quickly.

Jake Bugg (Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

All Factors East have also announced a host of artists who will assistance Tame Impala when the Australian band headline the pageant on May perhaps 23.

The Avalanches, Låpsley, Yellow Times, sir Was, Crumb, TOPS, Faye Webster, OTHERLiiNE and Jessy Lanza will all conduct on the day forward of the monthly bill-topping established by Kevin Parker and his reside band.

The only other two verified headliners at All Factors East 2020 are Significant Attack and Kraftwerk, with headliners for the remaining two times of the pageant (Could 22 and 31) however to be announced.

You can uncover tickets and a lot more information and facts about All Points East Pageant 2020 below.

The Wombats frontman Matthew Murphy recently produced a video clip for his aspect venture Appreciate Fame Tragedy.