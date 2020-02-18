[the-kooks-and-the-wombats-to-headline-all-details-east-2020]

We will use your e-mail address only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivacy Recognizefor facts of your info security rights Invalid Email

The Kooks and The Wombats are the most recent headliners verified for All Factors East 2020.

The groups will co-headline the Victoria Park festival on May perhaps 30.

They’re going to be joined by Tom Walker, Jake Bugg, Gang of Youths, Gabrielle Aplin, The Lathums, Bloxx and Lauren Hibberd.

Festival goers can expect to hear some of the biggest indie anthems of the noughties.

The Kooks are greatest recognised for hits together with ‘Naive’, ‘She Moves in Her Possess Way’ and ‘Shine On’, with their most latest launch staying 2018’s ‘Let’s Go Sunshine’.

The Wombats biggest tracks involve ‘Kill the Director’, ‘Let’s Dance to Pleasure Division’ and ‘Moving to New York’ from their platinum-marketing debut album ‘A Guidebook to Appreciate, Loss & Desperation’.





The Wombats

(Image: Pomona British isles)



They’ve given that launched a few much more studio albums, performed the likes of Looking at and Leeds and headlined Wembley Arena.

This summer The Wombats will also play Neighbourhood Weekender, though The Kooks enjoy Victorious and Truck festivals.

They join formerly introduced All Details East headliners Tame Impala (May possibly 23), Enormous Attack (May perhaps 24) and Kraftwerk (May perhaps 29).

You can locate out how to get tickets under.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday February 21 through AXS.com/ seetickets.com/ ticketmaster.co.united kingdom

They’re priced from £65 for general admission and £99.95 for VIP in addition booking expenses.

All Points East lineup

May possibly 23 – Tame Impala / Caribou / Glass Animals / Whitney / LÅPSLEY / The Avalanches / Rolling Blacks C.F. / Kelly Lee Owens / Holy F / Yellow Times / sir Was / Crumb / TOPS / Faye Webster / OTHERLiiNE / Jessy Lanza

May perhaps 24 – Significant Assault / Nils Frahm / Young Fathers / Neneh Cherry / Sevdaliza / Fatoumata Diawara / TNGHT / GAIKA / Skinny Pelembe / Lodge Lux / Mad Professor / extra tba

May well 29 – Kraftwerk / Iggy Pop / Johnny Mar / Chromatics / The Orb / Anna Calvi / Kim Gordon / Grandmaster Flash / Jehnny Beth / John Maus / a lot more tba

May possibly 30 – The Kooks / The Wombats / Tom Walker / Jake Bugg / Gang of Youths / Gabrielle Aplin / The Lathums / Bloxx / Lauren Hibberd / extra tba