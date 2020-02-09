The Krewe of Oshun parade made its debut in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Scotlandville is celebrating its own carnival this year. On Saturday afternoon, people enjoyed the first Mardi Gras parade in Scotlandville.

“Scotlandville is coming back alive.”

With more than 60 entries, the parade was a success. Southern University’s brass band known as “The Human Juke Box” and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s First Lady from Baton Rouge attended the ceremony.

“It was a wonderful opening parade and the truth is that people from all over the city came out of here. I saw faces from everywhere … so it was really a fun event,” said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

Preparations for this parade have been underway for months since they were announced last year. North Baton Rouge Now Inc. and the Blue Ribbon Commission organized the festival.

“I’m excited. This is an amazing group of people. All of these people come together to celebrate a carnival parade here in North Baton Rouge … it’s beautiful,” said Byron Washington.

The celebrations didn’t stop when the parade ended. Many came to celebrate after the parade and enjoyed the carnival, live entertainment, food and much more.

The Krewe von Oshun is named after an African queen. She is idolized like a goddess who protected her people and always made sure that they had a good time.