The L.A. They Say ‘I Do’ at Zoom Wedding amid Coronavirus Lockdown

When the COVID-19 pandemic ruined their wedding plans, an L.A. couple went down the aisle.

Andrea Valderrama Samaniego originally planned to have a sophisticated Sunday wedding, but the house-to-house order for weeks has now put a damper on plans. However, the Samaniegos – after 16 months of planning – decided that locking didn't stop them from saying, "I did."

The couple got married on Sunday at their home with their families and party weddings all envisioned from Zoom, the remote video service company that has grown big since most of America remains locked in at least by the end of April.

Andrea said, “Today is not the day we’ve been planning for the past 16 months, but it has been the wedding day I want – no fighting, love and laughter, and the end of the day as Mr. Mrs. Samaniego. “

And, if you think of a helluva optimistic way of looking at things … just wait until you see how he puts positive waste on everything.

Andrea goes on to say, “We couldn’t get married in our place BUT we got married in our house and set up the ceremony on our own. I didn’t spend the day preparing my girls BUT Ryan and I got ready for our day together. I didn’t wear my perfect wedding dress CHAPTER THREE thanks to online shopping. “

As we reported … there was tons of wedding cancellations all over the country. This has caused concern from couples looking for refunds and mayhem from scrambling to change places. That said, it is unbelievable how Andrea did not allow her to have the pandemic.

She said, “We didn’t have all the decorations planned BUT thanks to the groceries open so I could get flowers for the ceremony and my bouquet. We didn’t spend the day hugging and dancing to our guests BUT we spent the afternoon at play the Mexico Train and enjoy a simple afternoon as husband and wife. ”Wow.

Samaniegos’ wedding is served with a homemade pizza and their wedding cake … courtesy of the No Bundt cake, TBH, it’s the perfect dessert on any occasion. And, talk about catching up with the circumstances … Andrea doubles down on #CoronaBride herself.

CONGRATS !!!