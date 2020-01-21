The La Anthony showers Man Carmelo Anthony with praise in a new interview that confirms that their romance is getting stronger – Up News Info

It was a difficult road for La La Anthony and her husband, Carmelo, but according to a recent interview, everything seems to be going well.

the Power the actress was recently interviewed by Fashion, where he spoke about various personal issues, including motherhood, his difficulties in succeeding as an actress and everything related to raising a preteen who is now dating.

In the chat, he took the opportunity to praise the basketball star by explaining that he is a great father to his son Kiyan.

The beautiful part-time model and the reality star admitted: “Without a doubt the prize for the father of the year goes to Carmelo Anthony. He is so supportive: this man flies from coast to coast to sit in a violin concerto for only 10 minutes. I am in no way a single mother because I could not raise my son without him. Both are super relaxed. But Kiyan is also pretty shy and quiet. I worry because I don’t want to get everything in; I want him to feel that he can talk about anything. I also want you to be careful because some children want to be your friends for the wrong reasons. We had to let him understand that, which was interesting. “

La kept talking about the girl in her eyes, her only daughter, Kiyan, who said: “Kiyan is the best thing that ever happened to me. I am most proud of that. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done, so I certainly feel more powerful when I’m in mother mode. “

The businesswoman also talked about how her mother inspired her at a young age to hurry: “My mother always let it work with everything she needed to keep our family together, even if she was single. That’s why my goal in life was always not to break. It wasn’t about making a career; I didn’t even know what I wanted to do. But I knew what it felt like to be in decline, and I never wanted that feeling again. “

La La forges its own way in the world of entertainment.

