January 21 (UPI) – The Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday calling on Major League Baseball to strip the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros of the latest World Series titles, and the Los Angeles Dodgers to grant.

The resolution, presented by Council members Gil Cedillo and Paul Koretz, cited allegations of theft of signs against the 2017 Astros and Red Sox 2018 and urged MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to recall the World Series Commissioner’s Trophies and award them to the Los Angeles Dodgers. ”

Manfred published a nine-page statement on January 13 describing Astros’ illegal use of a camera-based system to steal signs of opposing teams throughout the regular season and post-season 2017. The league imposed penalties, including for manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow, loss of draft picks and a $ 5 million fine.

Luhnow and Hinch were subsequently released for their connection to the sign theft system. The Red Sox separated from Alex Cora, who acted as bank coach for Astros earlier this month.

The New York Mets also did the same with Carlos Beltran, an experienced Astros 2017 player who was named manager of the Mets in November.

The Dodgers, still striving for their first championship since 1988, lost in seven games against the Astros in the 2017 World Series and were out against the Red Sox in five games in the 2018 season.