The Los Angeles City Council passed a resolution on Tuesday calling on Major League Baseball to revoke the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros World Series titles and instead reward the LA Dodgers.

The city council’s move takes place a week after the MLB determined that the Houston Astros cheated during their 2017 championship season by developing a system that decrypts and communicates the pitching signs of the opposing teams.

As a result, the Astros manager and the general manager were suspended. The Boston Red Sox are also being investigated for similar fraud allegations.

The Dodgers lost the World Series title 2018 against the Red Sox 4-1 and the title 2017 against the Astros 4-3.

“We don’t know whether [the Dodgers] would have won or lost in a fair fight. But we do know that they were cheated of a real shot at a championship. This country needs to get the message that fraud is wrong,” said City Councilor Paul Koretz, one of the authors of the resolution.

“We want it to be clear that this city has spoken out in favor of their team,” said City Councilor Gil Cedillo, the other author of the resolution. “Cheating is not okay. Let’s play ball. Let’s go, Dodgers. “

Before the vote, City Councilor Bob Blumenfield said the motion had gone too far when he said the title should be given to the Dodgers. “We should focus on the 2020 season,” said Blumenfield.

“At least stolen titles should be stripped,” said Koretz. “The history books must reflect that the Houston Asterisks and the Boston Black Sox each lost their World Series due to fraud.”

The master mind of the scheme, Alex Cora

Both the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox are accused of sneaking through their championship season in a shameful fall of Baseball’s highest honor. The MLB’s investigation of the Astros revealed that the Astros room staff used the live game feed from the central field camera for video playback to decode and transmit the strings of the opposing teams when an Astros runner was on the second base ,

The Red Sox are also accused of using the video replay room during regular season games to decrypt the signs of enemy catchers, according to The Athletic, who cited three unnamed sources.

“Decoding” characters is not prohibited, but is not permitted with electronic devices.

Alex Cora connects the two competitive teams. He was the bank trainer for the Astros in 2017 and he also managed to get the Red Sox 2018 World Series title.

MLB’s investigation into Astros’ fraud revealed that Cora hired a video room technician to install a monitor showing the midfield camera outside of the Astros dugout.

After being involved in the Red Sox scandal, Cora announced last week that he and the Red Sox “agreed to separate”.