The lack of a condominium will see the industry reopen

White looking condoms on the white side. (Envato / Pioneer111)

The condominium industry that has closed due to the coronavirus is being set up as a decline in global condominiums.

Condomu factory workers are now recognized as important people as regulators face a second problem – the risk of unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.

On March 27, a worldwide condom maker said that the coronavirus had already caused damage to one million condoms due to a ceasefire.

Karex Bhd makes one of the top five condominiums in the world, and their products are often marketed by a brand like Durex, which is distributed by public health agencies or donated to international charities.

All three of its factories in Malaysia shut down in March when the government tried to stop the spread of coronavirus, and not one condom was produced in more than a week.

Now, it has reopened with 50 percent of the workforce allowed to work to prevent global recession.

Condom CEO warns of global decline.

“It will take time to run the factory and we will struggle to keep up with demand,” said Goh chief executive Miah Kiat.

“We are seeing a decline in condoms around the world, which is going to be a disaster.

“My concern is that for most African relief programs … the decline is not just two weeks or a month. The decline can last for many months.”

Goh added: “The interesting thing is that the demand for condoms is also strong because as such, it’s not necessary to have

“Because this time, people may not be ready to give birth. This is not the time, but also a lot of uncertainty. ”

Durex says it remains open for business.

In a letter to Reuters, a spokesman for Durex said operations were going well if the company did not meet any of the needs since.

“For our customers, many of whom are unable to enter the stores, our Durex stores remain ready for business.”

Most international condominiums are manufactured in Asia, with major manufacturers in China, Thailand, Malaysia and India

Lately condoms have been selling in countries like Australia and Singapore as citizens are more vulnerable to buying them to use as protective equipment when you press the carry button.

Malaysia is a Southeast Asian country with the highest mortality rate, with 3,662 cases of COVID-19 and 61 dead.