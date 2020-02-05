The Lady announces British dates for February

Dutch prog rockers The Dame venture to the UK for a series of live dates for February, where the band will play with The Far Meadow, This Winter Machine and more.

The Hague quintet describes their music as a unique, sexy version of 1920 with progressive rock.

“For those who dare to enter into a date with The Dame,” the band tells Prog. “She takes you back to the romantic era of the roaring twenties. Hidden bars in the back room, smoky night clubs, spirits in coffee mugs. When gentlemen were stylish and ladies were sexy chic. The lady: she is sensual, feminine and supple. … That is, until the guitars start to roar. Every show promises to be an exclusive date with excellent rock excellence! “

The Dame plays:

February 24: Leicester The Musician (w / The Far Meadow)

February 25: Southampton The 1865 (w / The Far Meadow)

February 26: Bilston The Robin 2 (w / IT and Red Bazaar)

February 28: Barnsley The Old School (w / IT and The Gift)

February 29: London Nambucca (with this winter machine, I Am The Manic Whale and The Gift)

(Credit: De Dame)