The Lakeland fire department is now hiring and accepting applications

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – You plunge into burning buildings to fight flames, show up on your worst days, and risk your life to save others.

Now the Lakeland fire department is looking for several firemen to answer this call for help.

“If you have a bad day here, people can die. We get these calls from 911 when people need us the most, and we have to stay ahead all the time, ”said Chief John Almskog, director of the Lakeland Fire Department Training Department.

So what does it take to be a fireman? Apart from the state requirements, the fire brigade school and EMT certification, Almskog says that these are matters of the heart. “Do I have a servant heart? This is number one and then everything else we can teach you,” he said.

The department claims to have vacancies after the last promotions and resignations.

At least five firefighters are hired.

“A brand new firefighter who comes in the door is likely to earn a firefighter ambulance for around $ 45,000. Given that the training and education basically takes nine months, that’s very good,” said Chief Almskog ,

After the hiring, new firefighters are trained in the department, which covers the areas of body and mobility, technical skills and medical skills.

“When you are picked up by a department, especially Lakeland Fire, you are taught the Lakeland path and it is very intense. We are among the best and they train you among the best,” said firefighter EMT Alexander Pickup- Crawford.

The department accepts applications until January 30th.

