[The Lakers renounce Boogie’s cousins Clippers sport rescheduled for April 9 – Up News Data Los Angeles]

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA / AP) – With the recess of the NBA All-Star in the rear view, each the Lakers and the Clippers are concentrating their consideration on the final extend of the frequent period.

The Lakers reportedly stop the DeMarcus Cousins ​​center to make room for veteran striker Markieff Morris, who received a invest in of the Detroit Pistons this 7 days.

Lakers are giving up on DeMarcus Cousins, league sources say

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2020

Resources: Markieff Morris and Lakers are reaching an arrangement to join the group. The Lakers will have to give up a player to signal Morris, who been given a buy from the Detroit Pistons. – Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 21, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLed44e7583f56957d0419e17868ea9e3f15% %MINIFYHTMLed44e7583f56957d0419e17868ea9e3f16%

League officers also declared that the match involving the Lakers and the Clippers that was postponed following Kobe Bryant’s demise was rescheduled for April 9. The recreation was originally scheduled for January 28, two days right after Bryant’s loss of life in a helicopter accident.

The Lakers will play at home a few evenings in a row, and the NBA reported Friday that the game in opposition to Golden Condition scheduled for April nine will be performed on April 7 and the sport from Chicago scheduled for April seven will be performed on April 8 . Clippers scheduled for April 8 will be performed on April 6.

