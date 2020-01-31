The Lancaster theater group hosts “A night full of embarrassing date stories” on Valentine’s Day weekend

LANCASTER – What could be nicer than celebrating Valentine’s Day than listening to unpleasant appointments for an evening?

I can’t think of any creative works by Lancaster.

The non-profit theater group is holding the two-day event “Awkward Date Stories” at 529 W. Chestnut St. Doors on Friday and Saturday, February 14 and 15, at 7:00 p.m. at Modern Art. to start sitting and serving drinks, two free drinks are available with each card.

The “Awkward Date Stories” designed by Lancaster artist Chris Silansky offer a treasure trove of the most important date stories that were submitted via an online form and presented in a series of short performances by contributing writers in a café-style setting, Creative, Works said in a press release announcing the event.

“Embarrassing Date Stories” will bring Lancaster’s true, embarrassing, outrageous, funny, ridiculous, strange and bizarre Date Stories to life, “said the group.

Silansky works with Pete Barry, J.P. Cohen, Erich Goldstein, Jennifer Hill and Nicole Weerbrouck as authors.

Bob Breen will be cast with Karla Akemann, Cynthia Charles, Bob Checchia, Liz Checchia, Joseph Eck, Starleisha Gingrich, Deborah Good-Zeiner, Becky Groff, Allison Hutt, Howard Kelin, Christine Koslosky, Kathy Robb, Lily Ross and Josh leading Rottman , Josh Schwartz, Silansky and Layne Zeiner.

Tickets are available at www.creativelancaster.org. Reservations are strongly recommended as the number of seats is extremely limited.

Ticket options include “The Full Experience”, where participants sit with strangers and “are encouraged to interact with them and think about their clumsiness”, as well as “Wallflower Experience”, which is intended for those looking from the sidelines want to watch. There are no fixed ticket prices, according to Creative Works. Instead, the theater group uses the “What What Decide” ticketing model.

“Now just reserve your ticket and pay what you think the experience after the show was worth,” said Creative Works.

More details can be found on the ticket registration page.

40.040306

-76.316351