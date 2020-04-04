The landlord resigns tenants during the Coronavirus pandemic

A homeowner in Brooklyn, NY, makes sure that his hundreds of renters have less to worry about during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the New York Times, when Paul Gentile, 28, lost his job in March due to virus problems, he had no idea how he would pay April’s rent.

However, just days after leaving his post at a personal injury company where he worked as a lawyer, he saw a sign on the front door of his apartment building.

“Due to the recent COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that plagues all of us, notice that I give up rent in April 2020,” the sign reads.

“Be safe, help the neighbors and wash their hands !!! Thank you, Mario, “he concluded.

The note was from Gentile skipper Mario Salerno, 59, who posted it to all 18 residential buildings in the Williamsburg district.

On Thursday Salerno said he didn’t mind losing rental income during the month, nor did he even calculate what his loss would be.

“My concern is everyone’s health,” he added, “I told them to just watch over their neighbor and make sure everyone has food at their table.”

While according to the city it has become the country’s “point of care” for the disease, Gentile said the good gesture of its owner during the health crisis was surprising, but not shocking, because he looks after him regularly. of its tenants.

“You don’t see that, especially in a tenant-owned relationship in New York City. It’s incredible,” he commented.

As the number of coronavirus cases in the state continues to increase, Salerno said his tenants were grateful for his decision and hopes that his community will work together to achieve the pandemic.

“They are all very grateful. I told them, “Be sure to help your neighbor,” he concluded.