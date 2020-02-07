The Landmark campaign marks the release of Sonic the Hedgehog

Paramount Pictures kicked off the upcoming release of Sonic the Hedgehog with an augmented reality Snapchat campaign.

Using AR Landmarker lenses for transmogrification of world landmarks, the far-away gamification campaign, for example, animates Chichen Itza, the Sphinx and Tower Bridge with gold rings that Snapchat users can collect before Sonic devastates them.

In the Sega mascot’s live action replica, the spiky blue miracle comes to earth to defeat the planet against the shameful activities of Dr. Defend Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

Mary Daily, Paramount’s global marketing and distribution co-president, commented, “This collaboration picks up on the friendship theme at the heart of this film, and we are thrilled that this campaign is the first time that Tower Bridge Snapchat Landmarker has been turned into one. As a platform, Snapchat is based on the idea of ​​creating products and sharing them with your friends. It’s exciting that Sonic can share his global adventures directly with Snapchatters around the world. “

