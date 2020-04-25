The largest beneficiary of the coronavirus lending program, a Dallas hotelier says it continues to help

Ashford Inc., a chain of publicly owned hotels owned by Monty Bennett who received tens of millions of coronavirus rescues, ignores critics and receives funding from federal lending programs from SMEs He says he plans to maintain it for that purpose. Coronavirus.

Dallas-based Ashford, in a statement released Saturday on its website, said it would secure all the money the company and its affiliates managing luxury hospitality brand hotel sites, including Ritz-Carlton, received so far. He said he plans to keep it at nearly $ 60 million. Payroll protection program.

Ashford’s statement said the government had explicitly specified a bailout program for hotel and restaurant chains with multiple outlets, calling for media criticism that the company had “lost” money.

In a statement, Ashford revealed that the company and its 100+ hotel-affiliated hotel properties applied for far more than previously known through its paycheck protection program. This will make Ashford the largest known beneficiary of the Small Business Relief Fund if it receives all the loans it has applied for.

AutoNation, a $ 21 billion Fortune 500 car dealer chain, hired 7,000 laid-off employees at its local dealers from the Paycheck Protection Program before the Florida-based company announced on Friday. Return the money said to be authorized to receive.

According to the financial statements, Ashford and its hotel affiliates received almost half of the amount they applied for on Friday. Approximately $ 60 million received is well in excess of the recent average $ 206,000 small business loans loaned by the paycheck protection program before the initial funding exhausted about $ 350 billion in just two weeks! . It is also almost 13 times the maximum amount of $ 10 million each borrower is allowed to receive from the fund.

Funding stagnated in parliament due to depletion of payment protection programs

However, hotels, restaurants, and other franchise stores were allowed to apply for loans at their locations as long as they had less than 500 employees. The exemption is a small business loan that Congress voted last week to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program, which is also allowed in a $ 210 billion second tranche.

Hundreds of thousands of corporate borrowers are no longer able to receive funding from the first round. PPP will resume lending on Monday morning.

AutoNation, Shake Shack, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and several other large companies are facing criticism of declining public opinion and have announced that they will repay the money they received from their payroll programs.

On Thursday, the Treasury released new guidance for a program that strongly discourages listed companies from seeking aid. According to the guidance, PPP loans are not intended for companies that can raise money elsewhere. A public company that has already received a PPP loan and is not eligible under the new guidance said it had to refund by May 7 and did not face a fine.

But Ashford said in a Saturday statement that he believed it was still eligible for the program. Other government support, including an emergency loan program from the Federal Reserve, was not available for previous borrowing, he said.

Nonetheless, Ashford will consider the loan it received and say it will return money from the loan that is no longer eligible by the Treasury’s May 7 deadline.

The company said 32 out of 130 hotels were completely closed during the coronavirus crisis. The company’s top executives, including CEO Bennett, cut salaries. Bennett told CBS MoneyWatch last month that his company, founded by his father, had to lay off or lay off nearly 6,500 workers.

“We don’t have the money to repay the debt,” Bennett told CBS Money Watch at the time. “We can’t make numbers work. Nobody can.”

Ashford said he plans to use most of his PPP money to revive thousands of workers. But Ashford said in another part of the statement on Saturday that he expected that only a small portion of the loans it received from the payroll protection program would be eligible for forgiveness. Companies that use at least 75% of the money loaned through a program that pays eight weeks instead of laying off workers can forgive an entire PPP loan and a low interest rate of 1%.

“Our only focus is on returning to the business of hosting guests at hotels, with nearly 14,000 employees working in 130 hotels and related businesses returning to work when the economy escapes from this dreaded crisis. To help, ”the company says. statement.

