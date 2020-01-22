the largest group in the North Caucasus with a Muslim majority bans women News – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLda6572ccdef15ac6747bf43cb30fd11f11%

The largest pole in the Russian region of the North Caucasus, with an Islamic majority, has banned women, which has fueled the anger of human rights defenders and others who accused the sports complex of discrimination.

The Anzhi Arena spa complex near Makhachkala, the capital of the Russian internal republic of Dagestan, announced its policy change on the social media platform Instagram on Monday.

“From January 20, access to the swimming pool is only accessible to men,” he said.

The decision led to a heated debate among the residents of the mountainous area.

The pole said that her decision to refuse women access, which was previously only allowed on Friday for exclusive sessions for women, was economically motivated.

“Unfortunately, there were hardly any visitors during the woman’s days,” the RIA news agency told the spa complex on its Instagram page, which is now set up as private.

“Precisely because of a thorough analysis and evaluation, the difficult decision was made that it was not feasible to keep days open for women in our group.”

It is common in the Northern Caucasus to find sports facilities on different days of the week that allow men and women access. But a total ban on women using the pool goes against the Russian constitution, activists said.

Fatima Abdulkhalimova, 31, said she could no longer use the pool, despite working as an instructor there.

“I demonstrate, I show people the right technique and now I am not allowed in the water,” said Abdulkhalimova, a former professional swimmer.

“I think it has to do with religion, I think it’s because a lot of religious types come here,” he said.

Initially, access to the pool was allowed for both men and women, he said, before it was restricted to women only on Friday.

If it just wasn’t financially viable to have days for women, why wouldn’t you just return to the previous mixed gender system? Abdulkhalimova questioned.

Three women from Dagestan have filed a complaint with the regional prosecutor and accused the sports complex of sex-based unconstitutional discrimination. She showed a copy of the document, shared by Olga Gnezdilova, a lawyer for the Bill of Rights Initiative.

One of the complainants is Svetlana Anokhina, editor of a local online media platform focused on women’s rights. She said the practice of separating public spaces by gender was increasing.

“I have a daughter here and she also has three daughters. I am angry because … I am afraid of them. I don’t want them to live in a special ghetto for women,” said Anokhina, based in Makhachkala, she said.

A woman who said she often used the pool said she was denied a membership pass last month.

In a reaction to a post on Instagram, he wrote that the managers of the group had told him that he could not buy a pass because there was insufficient space in the men’s dressing room.