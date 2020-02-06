The largest iceberg in the world can melt completely in the Atlantic

According to experts, there is a risk that the world’s largest iceberg will disappear when it approaches the open sea.

Weighing a trillion tons and 160 kilometers long, the mountain, known as the A68, has been relatively stationary since it erupted from Antarctica two years ago.

Now, however, it is moving again and is racing towards rough seas, where it could face its downfall.

A68, the largest iceberg in the world, could disappear. (AP / AAP)

“With a thickness-to-length ratio of about five A4 sheets, I’m amazed that the A68 ocean waves haven’t made ice cubes yet,” Professor Adrian Luckman of Swansea University told the BBC.

“If it survives a bit, if it moves over the edge of the sea ice, I will be very surprised.”

The Monster Iceberg broke off the edge of the Larsen-C Ice Shelf on the Antarctic Peninsula in July 2017. Satellite tracking shows that he stayed near the ice shelf for a year before being caught in a sea current called Weddell Gyre.

A68 also has a daughter iceberg called A68b – a large piece of ice that broke off early on from its parents and is now 110 miles north.

The Weddell Gyre has since moved both icebergs a further 250 km to the north, where the A68 and A68b are finally thrown into the South Atlantic on a path known as “Eisberggasse”.

The world’s largest iceberg is likely to be destroyed here as the warmer and harsher waters dissolve it.

It follows in the footsteps of the largest iceberg B15 ever recorded, which has grown from 11,000 square kilometers to just 200 square kilometers.