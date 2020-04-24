The Las Vegas Nightlife Return Looks Murky, Despite the Mayor’s Delight

exclusive

Tourists can’t do much on the Las Vegas Strip even when the Mayor goes… things are not looking good this year when it comes to Sin City nightlife.

Here’s the deal … while Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman may want his town to reopen for business ASAP, many people connected to Vegas nightlife tell us they are not on the same page.

The clubs we spoke to all told us the same thing … they were careful to put together plans, pool parties were inevitably coming back this summer and things were not expected to get back in full force until in 2021.

Our Vegas nightlife sources told us … club owners will follow the lead of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and not the Mayor, who has no jurisdiction over the Strip. The decision was finally made by the Gob when to open establishments and clubs fall in line with hotels.

As you know … Mayor Goodman raised eyebrows this week by suggesting workers in his town could serve as rats in the lab lab to see if the housing orders were worth it. , but he couldn’t commit to standing on the floor himself.

While there has been a steady decline in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths, our sources say that things are in a pattern when it comes to opening in Vegas, and it’s all a waiting game.

A source told us that they are targeting June for the first opening date of some clubs as well, but it could just be small venues with capacity of well under 1,000 people. Quite frankly, that seems to be the dream come true.

We are told at times that summer pool parties are slower, and things won’t be normal until summer 2021, even if attendance this summer has been cut short and other rescue measures put in place, such as temperature checks and workers wearing gloves and masks.

Not only is it a nightlife and day party in the pools, Chippendales tells us that they have no official plans to reopen the male revue and return live performances.

As for The Strip headliners, don’t hold back. Many big time music honchos have told us that they will not make any deal for their clients in the foreseeable future.

Chippendales said they were waiting for word from the hotel in Rio to know what was going to happen, and they would follow the hotel’s lead.

Now, the closest you get to Vegas is online gambling and virtual lap dances.