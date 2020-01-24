The last 10 questions to Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Can you believe that it has been almost 20 years since Sophie Ellis-Bextor released her single ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’?

After two decades, the British singer still has a strong fan base around the world after she recently completed her The Song Diaries tour in the UK, where she performed her greatest hits alongside an impressive orchestra.

Ellis-Bextor managed to invest some time between her outstanding career and her motherhood – she has five sons aged 1 to 15 – to visit us in Down Under for the upcoming So Pop 2020 music festival in April.

We met the singer for our new series ‘The Last 10 Questions’, in which she talked about songs, selfies and her five sons.

The last book I read

The last book I read was called Twas The Nightshift Before Christmas. It’s a non-fiction comedy by this guy named Adam Kay – he used to work at the NHS (National Health Service) and it’s about the ups and downs of a junior doctor. It’s funny, but it also has a moral compass.

The last person I wrote to

My mother because I used to go to her house with the kids before I swam and used a lot of stuff in her fridge. I sent a message to tell her that she still needs some milk. It’s pretty rocky, isn’t it? (Laughing)

The last time I rolled my eyes

I probably did it 17 times before bed. I am currently in a pretty stupid situation where three of my children are in a room and are trying for a long time not to go to bed. Every time they call me back to tell me something, I’m a little annoyed.

The last podcast that I devoured

It’s an Australian and he’s doing this thing called Casefile and it’s all really cruel kind of murder mystery and it’s terrible. But the worst part is that it only sends me to sleep. This guy speaks slowly and very attentively. (With an Australian accent) “I’m telling you something about the body …” Usually I’m on the go for a minute and a half and wake up half an hour later. Then the remains are found. “And you say,” Oh my god, what did I miss? “

The last time I cried

I actually cried on stage last night because I was at the end of my orchestra tour and there is a song I wrote a few years ago called ‘Young Blood’ that I wrote with a guy named Ed Harcourt , It is probably the most romantic song I have ever written. I wrote it about my mother and stepfather and it’s inspired by them. It’s very nice with the orchestra. You get lost in it and it just made me really think of her.

The last TV show I saw

I just saw succession. It is brilliant! It’s basically a media mogul. It is fictionalized and loosely based on a family like the Maxwells (British publishing tycoons). So you have the man who runs this multi-million dollar company, and then you have his grown children trying to get in and being the one who takes control. It’s really well written, with excellent cast – just one of those really high quality American drama series. It is very juicy. There are two seasons and I saw them very quickly.

The last mistake I made

I make mistakes all the time. I always do things like sending email to the wrong person or explaining things the wrong way. It is usually directional. I have no sense of direction. For me, the idea of ​​having a sense of direction would be like some kind of superhero power. If I could only know where I am going all the time, I would feel that my life would be easier.

The last thing I googled

It was actually like using a comma in a sentence to explain it to children because I tried to explain it to my seven-year-old, but he was a little annoyed. I tried to find a video to relieve myself, but I don’t think it really worked. It kept confusing him.

The last person I followed online

There could have been so many people. After an appearance, I usually check who made the best shots in the series, and then you’ll soon find yourself in that little rabbit hole. It happens to me very easily, but I find it very comforting.

The last selfie I took

I took one in a dressing room last night. Basically, I hardly post them. I take selfies very badly. I just don’t have these skills – I don’t take them for granted. I take it and then I think, “I can’t post that.” If I post one, it’s probably the best of 60 odd pictures. I also think there’s something about it that when I post this, everyone thinks I look really good in the picture? I probably think about it a little.

