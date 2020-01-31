The last 10 questions with pop star Whigfield

Pop star Whigfield redefined Saturday Night in the 90s with their catchy hit with the same title.

While the Danish singer – real name Sannie Carlson – tells 9Honey Celebrity that she cares more about club comfort these days, she still knows how to get on the dance floor.

And that’s exactly what she’ll show us when she returns to Australia for the upcoming So Pop 2020 music festival in April.

We talked to the pop star before their visit to entertain, cry and bring Kardashians together.

Whigfield will tour Australia for the So Pop Music Festival in April. (Supplied)

The last book I read

Bring your S together. I don’t remember the author.

The last person I wrote to

A friend in London.

The last time I rolled my eyes

I do it all the time. (Laughing)

The last podcast that I devoured

I can not remember. I don’t listen to podcasts …

The last time I cried

Oh my god, that was a long time ago! I usually cry when I get nervous. It’s been months. I cry because I get angry just like a baby cries.

The last TV show I saw

I’m watching it right now and it’s MasterChef. I love MasterChef!

The last mistake I made

I answered someone’s email that I shouldn’t have.

The last thing I googled

The last thing I googled was the news and I read the newspaper on my phone.

The last person I followed online

Let me think … Oh, the Kardashians! I don’t know why I find it interesting. I find the whole thing funny.

The last selfie I took

The last selfie I took was last Saturday night. (Laughing)

(Instagram)

