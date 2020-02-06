The last confirmed British coronavirus patient was brought to London

A third person in the UK has been confirmed to test positive for the coronavirus.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health, Professor Whitty, made the announcement this afternoon (Thursday, February 6).

In a statement posted on the GOV UK website, he said: “Another patient tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to three.

“The individual did not acquire this in the United Kingdom.

“The patient is transferred to a specialized NHS center, and we use robust infection control measures to prevent any further spread of the virus.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“The NHS is well prepared to handle these cases and we are now working quickly to identify the contacts the patient may have had.”

The Guardian reports that it understands that the patient was diagnosed in Brighton and that he is transferred to an infectious disease unit in a London hospital.

Prior to today’s announcement, there had been two other confirmed cases in the UK.

In the previous case, two Chinese nationals resided in a hotel in York before falling ill on January 31 and were then taken to the Royal Victoria infirmary in Newcastle.

More than 300 people have been tested for the virus that started in the city of Wuhan in China.

Do you have a story that you think we should cover? Email ian.molyneaux@reachplc.com

.