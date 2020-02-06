The last four short trips of 2020 will be revealed

Big Finish has announced the last four stories of 2020 for Doctor Who: Short Trips – and we can unveil the cover exclusively for one of these stories!

The last four stories in Big Finish’s short trip offer were published for 2020. For those of you who are not familiar with the offer, they are short, purely told stories. Typically, playback takes longer than half an hour and costs £ 2.99 each.

Many stories planned for 2020 have already been revealed, but Big Finish has finally announced exactly what we can expect in the last months of the year. Not surprisingly, there is a lot to expect, starting with another short trip for the ninth doctor in September.

Your own bootstraps

The doctor picks up a dangerous time war weapon from an irresponsible scientist and arrives in Krakatoa in 1883 to destroy it. The problem is that the scientist is also in Krakatoa to steal the weapon. Here she found it before the doctor stole it from her. Trapped in a paradox, the doctor has to overcome a future that he cannot change.

A future that has already happened.

I’m glad that the ninth doctor tells more stories, especially after the war, but before we met him in Rose. Last year’s Battle Scars was a pretty nice story, in which the doctor was friends with a family and at the same time revealed more about an event that was only hinted at in the television series. Your own bootstraps will likely do the same, and we also have talented impressionist Jacob Dudman for storytelling. This should definitely be a great listening experience.

For more information on the October release, see the exclusive cover page unveiling below.

The meaning of red

The TARDIS accidentally brings Peri alone into the inhospitable world of Calleto. She takes refuge with the only colonists on the planet and waits and waits, but the doctor does not return. Your only hope is to discover the secrets of this planet.

It is, or she dies.

The Meaning of Red offers an unusual doctor / companion pairing, at least for Big Finish. While we had many audio stories with the Fifth Doctor and Peri in the early years, Big Finish largely shied telling stories about these two together. Maybe because they hardly seemed to know each other in the Androzani caves – Peter Davison’s last story as a fifth doctor.

Of course, it sounds like even the meaning of red will avoid it, with a strong focus on Peri alone. That should work very well for the story, especially when Nicola Bryant tells it. Not only does she know Peri better than anyone else, she has also proven to be an excellent narrator. So this should be a strong story for the companion.

Blue boxes

Death tracks the phone lines.

UNIT was flooded with prank calls. Bored, the doctor agrees to help Liz with her investigation. If you quickly dive into the world of telephone hackers, it turns out that they are killed individually. As the death toll increases, the doctor must use all his cunning and brains to defeat an enemy he can’t even speak to.

He must also use a blue box. Just not what you expect.

A story from season seven already sounds exciting, so the November release should be a great listening experience. It also sounds like Blue Boxes very well match the tone of Jon Pertwees first season and show some of the darkness and paranoia that can be seen in stories like The Ambassadors of Death. Also, I think it’s great to get more stories about Liz because she was a particularly underdeveloped companion.

Finally, the last story of the year focuses on the tenth doctor against an organization that has been mentioned but rarely researched: the time agency!

The broken hourglass

The time agency has been involved in the time since it was founded. Of all the days in history, today is a day that will determine the agency forever.

Today is the day of their greatest achievement. Today they removed an entire galaxy from the timeline.

Today is the day the doctor turns it off.

The Shattered Hourglass sounds like a fantastic idea. There were only a few mentions of the time agency in the television series, which date back to 1977 in the fourth doctoral story The Talons of Weng-Chiang. The New Series also addressed it, especially in Captain Jack Harkness’ introductory story, The Empty Child. It has also been studied elsewhere in the expanded universe – perhaps most clearly in The Lives of Captain Jack: Volume 1 – but it’s nice to see what happens if the doctor decides to deal with it directly.

2020 should already be an exciting year for Big Finish, simply because of the short trips already announced. These newly announced stories have proven that even more.

