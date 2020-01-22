The last full bar doesn’t focus enough on its best aspect

Maybe it’s because I saw what war can do to people, or I was constantly aware of the fact that if I had a chance, the “hippie” would have been out there and screaming why Vietnam was bad But there is something about The Last Full Measure that gave me the idea that films that are supposed to glorify the heroes of this war are not necessarily films for me.

That being said, I think what the film does well is to show what struggle these men faced when they left the war and how America did nothing to help them.

Following the story of Scott Huffman (Sebastian Stan) and his journey to a medal of honor for William H. Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine), the film Scott leads to various members of the unit that saved Pitsenbarger. The Battle of Abilene was one of the bloodiest battles in the Vietnam War that ended Pitsenbarger’s life. As an Air Force medical officer, Pitsenbarger refused to leave the battle when the unit’s medic was injured. He helped over 60 men and fought with them until his death.

Almost 30 years later, Pitsenbarger’s father Frank (Christopher Plummer) and his Air Force friend Tully (William Hurt) embark on the mission to give Pitsenbarger the Vietnam Medal of Honor, and we continue to meet with those who played roles Ed Harris, Peter Fonda, Samuel L. Jackson and John Savage. Every man Scott encounters has trouble speaking about this fight. He has been lost in his own turbulence and inability to cope with what has happened to him.

To be completely honest, it would be much more interesting if the film focused more on their struggles and the struggle within themselves after what Vietnam did to them. There is a part where Ed Harris tries to express himself as Ray Mott, and he mumbles and breaks down in front of Scott, and this pain, this fight? It’s like Samuel L. Jackson’s Takoda’s inability to speak to Frank Pitsenbarger, although he wanted to thank him for what his son did for his unit.

It is a pain that we often see in real life for those who serve, and we often see the act of war in war films, but not the effects. Personally, I hate most Vietnam War films, with the exception of films such as Across the Universe or Tropic Thunder, which (in their own way) point to the nature of society at that time. But The Last Full Measure focuses more on the soldiers in a way that I recognized the pain these men faced (and continued to face) after leaving the war and how it never really left them.

The Last Full Measure is a beautiful view of veterans, especially those who served in Vietnam, but I think there was a way to explore the struggles of the men who survived the Battle of Abilene, of whom I am one wish there was more of the film.

(Picture: Sights on the roadside)

