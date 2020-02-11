The last goal between Matthew Tkachuk is a reminder of the unmistakable stardom of the end Flames – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLfbea9a3163b40fe123b8c35f875d8c6411%

Matthew Tkachuk again blinded on Monday-evening with a shake between his legs at the start of the third period against the Sharks, a goal that essentially ended all hope for a comeback at the end of the game for the home team.

The advantage of the flames reaching 5-2 (before the final 6-2 final score), Tkachuk again demonstrated why he is considered one of the rising stars in the NHL. With just a minute left in the power game, the 22-year-old found the dead ice after a failed pass interrupted the game. With his head up and eyes wide open, Noah Hanafin hit Tkachuk with a pass to the right of San Jose goalkeeper Aaron Dell.

With a fall in his shoulder, Tkachuk persuaded Dell to move before the young man threw the disc between his legs and threw it over the keeper, from the bar and into the net.

Tkachuk hockey excellence began long before Calgary recruited him sixth overall in 2016. Matthew and his brother Brady grew up on the ice in St. Louis, where his father Keith played nine seasons for the Blues. Both boys made their first NHL Star Game this season.

When Matthew entered the scene as a rookie in the 2016-17 season, many were intrigued by what he could do. Forty-eight points (13 goals, 35 assists) as rookie were not a bad start and continued with a season of 49 points (24 goals, 25 assists) in eight fewer games (68) in year 2.

It was Tkachuk’s third season last season, when it exploded with 77 points (34 goals, 43 assists) and lost only two games. In a five-game play-off series against the avalanche in which the flames were upset, Tkachuk added three points in two goals and one assist.

Tkachuk is on its way to 65 points this season and the Flames are not in first place in the Western Conference like last year, indicating a clear fall. But when a player like Tkachuk breaks the competition like he did, the teams take notes and adjust their approach to stop him. Zack Kassian is the test.

Yes, the Oilers attacker only made an exception with the young Flame after Tkachuk handed him two powerful controls at his December 27 meeting. But many of the consequences of that conflict and the preparation for his rematch on January 29 focused on the fact that Tkachuk is no longer a new child in the competition, and that he had to respond to the bell if he intended to be so intoxicating play.

Tkachuk answered the bell by entering a fair fight with the Oilers executor during that rematch. He did it when Edmonton fans in the stands put on Tkachuk turtle shirts and mock End Flames (and shameful) because they didn’t want to fight Kassian in their previous encounter.

The impact of Tkachuk on the Calgary team is clear on the score sheet, even with the extra attention of the opposing teams. It is only 12 points from what he could do last year when no one knew how to defend him. You can still play like the one you made Monday night.

And Tkachuk does it in more than one way. On October 31, he scored a buzzer attack between the legs in overtime against the Predators; Out of the jump, he put his walking stick between his skates and lifted the disk to turn on the lamp when the clock was up.

He gained the second point in the rankings, as well as his place as a star in the NHL.