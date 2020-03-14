The last stage of filming on Brahmastra was postponed to April? – News News

% MINIFYHTML2757504a5fb12d2cc67478994846705511%

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The film is slated to hit screens on December 4, 2020 and the public is excited to watch this big screen because of its cast, as well as the plot. Ranbir, Alia and Amitabh have collaborated for the first time and this has heightened the excitement around the film. Brahmastra is currently in the final stage of her filming schedule and the latest film segment was shot in Mumbai.

However, a major newspaper reported that the film’s latest schedule was delayed until April, before shooting in March, but due to fears of coronavirus, filmmakers have decided to advance it by next month. . A source told a daily leader: “They do not want to risk them. So for now, filming has been moved to April.” We hope the creators don’t postpone the movie’s release date again.

