The Last Walking Dead ... for a while?

Eleanor Matsuura, Khary Payton Photo: Jace Downs (AMC)

This is what happened in the world of television on Sunday, April 5. It is always east.

The best choice

The Wandering Dead (AMC, 9 a.m.): Last week’s episode of The Walking Dead was a lot, at least, without even continuing everything with Carol. Here’s Alex McLevy’s “Look at the Flowers”:

He spoke less about Ezekiel’s slow endurance of the disease, and better yet – the bride’s self-help speech to Yumiko’s claim that “I’m here to find what is possible” didn’t happen – but the progress in the city turned into bananas. those attached to cafe tables, even motorcycles and cars. Fortunately, the show knows this is ridiculous, and Ezekiel makes it all pointless. It doesn’t make him any less foolish, but at least until a woman with an automatic weapon and Manic Panic hair appears: “God, hello!”

So this is the Prince (Paola Lazaro) and this is his jacket. The show, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will run until the finale of season 10, will be seen tonight in which episode it will play and how it will or does not fit its role in comics. . Whatever it is, Alex McLevy will pick it up after applying Manic Panic to his hair.

Can you bend Can do. The first nine seasons are available on Netflix, and the first eight episodes of season 10 will be free later tonight on AMC.com and the AMC app.

Permanent coverage

Homeland (Show time, 9 a.m.)

Westworld (HBO, p. 9)

Wild card

The world is on fire (PBS, 9 a.m., series premiere): The latest Masterpiece series is a BBC ensemble drama about the lives of people in the United States, Poland, France and Berlin during the founding of Dunkirk in World War II. The title sounds more relevant than ever, but if you’re looking for something completely engaging and don’t feel a little dead and frustrated, it’s a solid bet – at least Sean Bean, Lesley Manville and Helen Hunt are all involved and in top form.

A second season is already at work.

