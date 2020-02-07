The late drug handler Pablo Escobar’s ex-killer, who has killed at least 300 people, dies after a short fight against cancer

BOGOTA – A former killer for the late drug lord Pablo Escobar, who admitted to killing hundreds of people in one of Colombia’s most violent periods, died Thursday after a brief battle against cancer, the prison authorities said.

Jhon Jairo Velasquez, known by his nickname Popeye, died at the National Cancer Institute in Bogota, where he has been hospitalized since late December, according to the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute.

Velasquez admitted to having committed at least 300 murders himself and, in the 1980s and 1990s, helped to coordinate the deaths of around 3,000 others on behalf of Escobar’s Medellin cartel. He spent 23 years behind bars after planning to murder an ex-presidential candidate and was released on parole in 2014.

After his release, he became known as an author and YouTube celebrity, who delivered angry swear words against left-wing rebels and corrupt politicians and once expressed the wish to apply for a seat in the Senate.

But he didn’t stay out of prison for long.

In 2017, the authorities announced that they would apply for his parole on arrest after he was caught at a party with a US drug dealer. He was finally arrested for blackmail in 2018.

Velasquez spoke of the murders he had committed for Escobar in a cold, factual manner and described in a television interview how he preferred to use a revolver and “work his eyebrows up”.

“Because I’m a professional assassin,” he said.

When he met the daughter of Diana Turbay, a Colombian journalist who was kidnapped by the Medellin cartel and died of a gunshot wound after a failed attempt to save, Velasquez said he was responsible for the crime.

“I want to ask your forgiveness,” he said.

He admitted to participating in some of Colombia’s most notorious crimes, including the murder of Luis Carlos Galan, who was on the verge of winning the presidency when he was shot in 1989 after speaking out against powerful drug cartels, and on the bombing of an 1989 Avianca flight that left 107 dead.

Escobar died in 1993 in a gun battle with security forces in Medellin.

Even when Velasquez asked for forgiveness, he continued to express his admiration for his former boss and once described him as “a good friend and a good enemy”.

“If Pablo Escobar was born again, I would go with him without thinking,” he told El Tiempo newspaper in 2013.