The late Friday rain continues until Saturday and is still warm

Start of the weekend: We keep the cloud cover tonight and at night time frame. So the temperatures stay high from Friday morning in the 20s. The wind usually stays weak. Friday’s highs reached the mid to upper forties. Towards evening and overnight, occasional showers conquer the area. This is the storm system that we looked at earlier this week because of the winter weather potential. However, it looks like it’s mainly raining on Saturday morning. Occasionally there will be heavy downpours with a lot of rain when everything is said and done. Precipitation amounts by one inch are the norm, although locally higher and lower amounts are possible. We dry out in the afternoon, but keep most of the cloud cover. High temperatures remain in the 1940s after a low in the mid-1930s on Saturday morning.

HOW THE RAIN ENDS: We keep most of the cloud cover until Saturday evening, as the winds slowly increase overnight. Dive close to freezing. When the wind gets stronger, it is possible that thunderstorms will occur on Sunday, especially earlier in the day. The afternoon highs reach almost 40 degrees, but the cold wind feels like it was in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s in this cold northwest wind. The breeze lasts overnight on Sunday and until Monday morning.

BEGIN NEXT WEEK: The afternoon temperatures reach the 40th Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The windy conditions remain. Morning lows at 30 degrees are the norm until Wednesday, and a little more sun shines through Tuesday. Temperatures rise slowly on both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons into the mid to upper forties as we strive to dry out a bit by mid-next week.

