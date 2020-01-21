The late goal of Messuri saves Arlington

With the danger of dropping both ends of a house-and-house with eternal power, Pope Francis, Anthony Messuri saved a point for Arlington in the matte of the boy’s hockey vacation at Ed Burns Arena.

The chief captain and Northeastern-commit took a feed in the left circle and shot a shot from the far right post and inside with 3:39 to play to give the Spy Ponders a 2-2 draw, bringing Arlington to 8-1- 1 was moved. in the season.

“He certainly tore it,” said Arlington coach John Messuri of his son. “(Ryan Davies) really made a good move to find him. It was a good team game and it was good to see him buried one. ”

Pope Francis (5-3-2) had taken a 2-1 lead early in the third period when freshman Ryan Leonard struck a shot from close range traffic on the right. The Cardinals, who registered a 4-2 victory in the first meeting in Springfield, were unable to secure the sweep.

“I see it as getting three of the four points against a very good Arlington team. I think we are happy with that result, ”said Pope Francis coach Brian Foley, whose team has been the Super 8 final for the past two years. “We have played them twice now and they are as good as anyone we have seen. Their record at the end of the year, I expect them to be a very high seed (in the Super 8). ”

The teams exchanged goals the first two periods at similar games, diverted on shots from the right point. Brendan Pigott gave Arlington a 1-0 lead after 1-0 and got a stick on a Declan Dolan bid. Brandon Spaulding tied it up in 1-1 in the second, by Matthew Pelletier.

Arlington had a 26-23 lead in shots, with both goalkeepers making important stops during the game. Pope Francis’ Ben Zaranek denied Messuri a few times on sparkling chances, including one that squeezed through his pads but dripped dubiously from the pole and knocked a 2-in-1 in the third, while Nathan Brennan was solid for the Spy Ponders as well.

“I think it was a well-played game between two teams that are fairly similar,” said coach Messuri. “At this time of the year I consider shots on the internet as an indicator of whether you can skate with these top Catholic teams and I think it is important that we could keep up with them.”

“Our first goal is always to win our side in the Middlesex League and then you play in whatever tournament they place you in. I think Pope is one of the best teams in the state and we can be. We will see.”