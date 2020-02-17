[“the-late-late-show”-announces-day-for-bts’s-significantly-expected-“carpool-karaoke”]

BTS will be showing up on “Carpool Karaoke”!

1 of the most well-known segments of “The Late Late Present with James Corden” functions the host driving in a car with preferred artists as they sing their hits with each other. BTS made their most recent visual appeal on James Corden’s clearly show in January, when the team premiered their single “Black Swan.”

A lot of followers have been hoping that BTS may well sometime look on “Carpool Karaoke,” and that aspiration is coming accurate shortly!

It is been announced that BTS’s “Carpool Karaoke” will be shared on February 25.

BTS is at this time gearing up for a comeback on February 21 with their new album “Map of the Soul: 7.”