The Latest: 9 killed in a helicopter crash that killed Bryant

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The latest on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant (always on site):

15:45

Authorities say nine people died in the helicopter crash that left former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter dead.

Los Angeles County sheriff Alex Villanueva announced the updated death toll at a press conference on Sunday.

Initial reports showed that Bryant was among five people killed in the crash.

At the press conference, the authorities also described the fiery wrecks and scenes that were difficult to access after the 10am crash.

___

13:45

A source familiar with the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant says the 13-year-old daughter of the former NBA star was among those killed on board.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the crash had not been released to the public. The crash occurred about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Five people were killed in the crash, which is still under investigation.

– Tim Reynolds

___

12:35

The pre-Grammy Awards ceremony opened with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Interim Recording Academy, opened the ceremony in which dozens of Grammys are distributed before the main show.

“Since we are in his house, I ask you to join me in a moment of silence,” Mason said.

Artists who came to the exhibition responded to Bryant’s death and influence.

The blues artist and Grammys nominee Keb Mo called Bryant’s death “a big loss”.

“He’s just a great role model,” said Keb Mo.

British artist Labrinth said: “It was crazy news to hear this morning. It has been a part of my life for a very long time. … I could not believe it. “

___

12 o’clock

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. He was 41 years old. A person familiar with the situation informs the AP that Bryant was killed in a crash near Calabasas, California.

It was unclear whether other family members were in the helicopter.

Bryant was an 18-year-old NBA all-star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant retired in 2016 as the third leading scorer in NBA history and held that position until LeBron James overtook him on Saturday night.

– Tim Reynolds