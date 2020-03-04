the-latest:-biden-wins-democratic-most-important-in-oklahoma

WASHINGTON (AP) — The most recent on the Democratic presidential most important and Tremendous Tuesday (all situations area):

9: 10 p.m.

Joe Biden has gained Oklahoma’s Democratic presidential most important.

The state has 37 delegates at stake.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won Oklahoma’s Democratic key in 2016 versus Hillary Clinton.

___

9 p.m.

Bernie Sanders has received Colorado’s Democratic presidential principal. The point out has 67 delegates at stake.

It was Colorado’s initial presidential principal in 20 years, and Sanders’ victory demonstrates how much the Democratic Get together can draw in independents, nevertheless the major voting bloc in a point out that is moved additional still left in recent elections.

Colorado held presidential primaries from 1992 to 2000, then dropped them to save cash. In 2016, voters approved reinstating primaries after complaining about the caucus technique of thousands of precinct conferences to commence deciding on presidential candidates.

Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in the state’s 2016 Democratic caucuses, and he has maintained an enthusiastic base in Colorado at any time considering that.

__

8: 40 p.m.

Democratic presidential applicant Mike Bloomberg is concentrating on the important swing condition of Florida, even as the votes in Tremendous Tuesday’s contests are however getting forged and counted.

The billionaire who avoided the early nominating contests tells an enthusiastic group in West Palm Seashore, “Winning in November starts off with Florida.” That state’s primary is March 17.

Bloomberg scored a victory in American Samoa on Tuesday, though he has however to win any states.

He claims, “No issue how numerous we gain tonight, we have performed some thing no just one else believed was feasible.” He says that feat was rising “from one% in the polls to remaining a contender for the Democratic nomination for president.”

Bloomberg has expended $500 million of his own money on marketing campaign marketing.

__

eight p.m.

Joe Biden has won Alabama’s Democratic presidential key. The point out has 52 delegates at stake.

Black voters keep sway in the state’s Democratic electorate, and Biden and Mike Bloomberg break up the endorsements of the state’s premier black political coalitions. The Alabama New South Coalition backed Biden, and the Alabama Democratic Convention supported Bloomberg.

Biden has also gained Virginia and North Carolina, although Bernie Sanders has won the most important in his dwelling point out, Vermont. Voting is nevertheless underway elsewhere in the region, which include California, the night’s biggest prize.

__

seven: 57 p.m.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii have gained their first delegates many thanks to American Samoa.

The island has 6 Democratic delegates and their caucus awarded five to Bloomberg and just one to Gabbard, who hails from Hawaii.

Bloomberg got nearly half the votes, followed by Gabbard’s 29%. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren all were being beneath the 15% threshold, mentioned island celebration government director Andrew Bergquist.

__

7: 50 p.m.

An upbeat Elizabeth Warren is urging Democratic voters to solid ballots that will make them “proud” instead of listening to political pundits.

At a rally in Detroit on Tuesday night, the Massachusetts senator suggests “prediction has been a horrible business” and is encouraging persons to vote with their “heart.” Warren has experienced poor showings in current contests dominated by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and previous Vice President Joe Biden.

Men and women are nevertheless voting in a lot of Super Tuesday states throughout the country. Michigan’s main is subsequent 7 days, and Warren has scheduled a return excursion for Friday.

An undeterred Warren claims she will defeat President Donald Trump and is however managing for the reason that she believes she will make the most effective president. She suggests: “You do not get what you never struggle for. I am in this combat.”

__

seven: 46 p.m.

Joe Biden has won North Carolina’s Democratic presidential main.

The state has 110 delegates at stake and is a person of the swing states for the 2020 election.

Biden has also gained Virginia’s principal, although Bernie Sanders has won the most important in his household point out, Vermont.

Voting is however underway in other places in the place, which include California, the night’s greatest prize.

__

7: 35 p.m.

Joe Biden claims he’s “optimistic” in gentle of staying projected the winner of the Virginia major Tuesday.

Campaigning in California at an impromptu end at an East Los Angeles eatery, the previous vice president tells reporters he “feels good” and “we’re heading to do properly in some other states as well.”

Biden was projected to get Virginia, also expected to be a basic election battleground, by a wide margin over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The victory in Virginia, exactly where about a quarter of the citizens is African American, arrives on the heels of Biden’s commanding get in the most important Saturday in South Carolina, the very first check of help among black voters.

__

seven: 18 p.m.

Bernie Sanders has won Vermont’s Democratic presidential primary.

Vermont has 16 delegates at stake and is Sanders’ property condition. In 2016, Sanders received far more than 85% of the Democratic most important vote in the race versus Hillary Clinton.

Sanders is holding an election evening rally at the Champlain Valley fairgrounds in Essex Junction.

__

7 p.m.

Joe Biden has gained Virginia’s Democratic presidential most important.

His victory comes as polls commenced to close in some states on Tremendous Tuesday. Voting is underway elsewhere in the region, like California, the night’s largest prize.

Virginia has 99 delegates at stake. It has been thought of a tossup state that is increasingly transferring to the remaining.

The final results of the Democratic most important in Virginia, with its diverse electoral terrain of rural, urban, and suburban voters, could be a important indicator of which Democrat will be chosen to encounter President Donald Trump in the basic election.

__

three: 40 p.m.

Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane, have returned house to Vermont to vote in Super Tuesday’s presidential primary, with the senator telling reporters he is seeking forward to accomplishing properly.

As he arrived at the polling position in Burlington Tuesday early morning, Sanders instructed a group of reporters that his campaign is about defeating President Donald Trump, whom he termed “the most harmful president in the modern day background of our place.”

Sanders says his campaign is also about generating an economic climate and govt “that functions for all and not just the several.”

He claims, “We are putting with each other a multi-generational, multi-racial motion of folks who are standing up for justice, and to conquer Donald Trump, we are heading to want to have the largest voter turnout in the history of this country.”

Sanders adds: “We need vitality. We need pleasure. I imagine our marketing campaign is that marketing campaign.”

__

3: 10 p.m.

President Donald Trump predicts the super Tuesday contests will make for an “interesting night of television” as his Democratic rivals contend for the biggest chunk of delegates to be awarded in the race to run from him this November.

“I imagine it’s going to be a quite intriguing evening of television and I will be observing,” Trump told reporters Tuesday as he frequented the National Institutes of Health.

Trump acknowledges that Joe Biden has “come up a very little bit” as moderates coalesced close to his marketing campaign. And he is repeating his allegations that the Democratic institution is “trying to just take it away” from Bernie Sanders, the progressive Vermont senator leading who holds a slender delegate depend lead.

Trump suggests he does not have a most loved to operate from this drop, introducing, “I’ll consider anyone I have to.”

__

one: 45 p.m.

A single of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign co-chairs suggests billionaire Mike Bloomberg will owe voters an clarification if he does not do well across 14 Tremendous Tuesday major states.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti stopped just shorter of saying Bloomberg need to drop out if he does not overtake Biden to finish the evening second nationally in delegates guiding recent leader Bernie Sanders.

“If your thesis is Joe Biden’s not practical and he quickly results in being viable, I consider you have to explain to people what’s your new doing work idea,” Garcetti told The Linked Press. “Or, God bless you, enable us get the Senate, keep the Dwelling and defeat Donald Trump.”

Bloomberg obtained in the race last slide amid indicators that Biden was a weak nationwide entrance-runner headed to bad finishes in the early primary states. Biden tanked in Iowa and New Hampshire, but rebounded to a distant 2nd in Nevada and crushed the industry in the South Carolina key. That narrowed Sanders’ delegate direct to single digits heading into Tuesday’s primaries.

Garcetti suggests Sanders will lead voting in California, but claims Biden has momentum to slim Sanders’ hole and close the night time in a potent position relocating ahead into extra March primaries.

___

one: 30 p.m.

Previous FBI Director James Comey is throwing his guidance at the rear of Democratic presidential applicant Joe Biden.

Comey tweeted Tuesday that he experienced voted in his very first Democratic principal and that he believes the state wants a prospect “who cares about all People and will restore decency, dignity to the office.”

Comey says “there’s a reason Trump fears” Biden and “roots” for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Trump regularly targets Biden on Twitter, calling him “Sleep Joe Biden” and not long ago mocking his debate effectiveness. The president also tweets about Sanders, stating the Democrats are “staging a coup from Bernie!”

Comey has served in both equally Republican and Democratic administrations. He was fired as FBI director by Trump in May possibly 2017 and has been a main antagonist of the president’s considering that then.

___

11: 15 a.m.

Mike Bloomberg is acknowledging that his only path to the nomination is through a convention fight and proposed he may not acquire any states on Tremendous Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at a subject business in Miami, the businessman stated, “I really do not know no matter if you’re gonna gain any” when he was questioned which of the 14 states voting Tuesday he believed he could acquire.

Bloomberg additional, “You really do not have to acquire states, you have to get delegates.” He proposed that no a person will get a the greater part of delegates and “then you go to a convention, and we’ll see what transpires.”

Bloomberg was then requested if he preferred a contested convention and he stated, “I don’t feel that I can acquire any other way.”

The billionaire is appearing on the ballot for the very first time in the presidential race on Tuesday.

___

9: 10 a.m.

Deadly tornadoes have impacted Super Tuesday voting in two southern states.

The Tennessee Democratic Occasion is relocating some polling destinations broken by fatal tornadoes that rolled through the Nashville space Monday night. The bash on twitter claims that voters assigned to 18 polling spots can vote at a designated high college, church and group middle.

Tornadoes ripped throughout Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at the very least 40 structures and killing at minimum seven folks. A single of the twisters caused critical injury in downtown Nashville. Law enforcement explained officers and hearth crews were being responding to about 40 creating collapses all around the town.

In Alabama, 7 poll staff were being obtaining completely ready to open up the doorways to voters at the Lawley Senior Exercise Center southwest of Birmingham when cellphone alerts commenced going off with a tornado warning about 6: 45 a.m. Tuesday, said volunteer Gwen Thompson.

She reported they went into the lavatory and were Okay, but trees were down. The storm knocked out energy, Thompson claimed, but the precinct’s two electronic voting devices experienced battery backups and a several people today experienced cast ballots significantly less than an hour afterwards.

“We’ve voting by flashlight,” Thompson stated. (edited)

The early-early morning storms in Alabama damaged houses and toppled trees. Winds as potent as 60 mph (97 kph) had been reported by the Nationwide Weather Service. Tornado warnings issued in at least five counties.

__

eight a.m.

A super PAC supporting Joe Biden‘s presidential bid is jogging a robocall in some Super Tuesday states featuring beneficial phrases about Biden from previous President Barack Obama.

Amanda Loveday of Unite the Place PAC states the simply call is operating by way of Tuesday in Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

The get in touch with attributes audio from a speech in which Obama calls Biden “a statesman, chief who sees plainly the problems facing America in a switching environment.”

Obama has explained he would not endorse a prospect in the Democratic key, and Loveday says the group made use of the audio the exact same as would be done in a classic marketing campaign ad. She suggests the group did not want permission to use the audio, nor did it search for permission￼.

A spokeswoman for Obama stated the robocall from Biden’s tremendous PAC did not sum to an endorsement and the former president’s office environment was not conscious that the team planned to use the aged audio.

Various candidates in the race have run television adverts showcasing positive sentiments from Obama, even though he has endorsed no a person.

Fourteen states vote in Tuesday’s most important. Loveday stated the connect with also ran in South Carolina right before its principal last Saturday and could be applied in other states that vote in the upcoming.