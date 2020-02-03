The Latest: Buttigieg reacts to the Trump campaign’s Super Bowl ad

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The latest about the Iowa Caucuses (all local times):

10:45

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg responds to a Super Bowl ad in the Trump campaign to reform the criminal justice system as the Iowa assemblies are due to begin.

Buttigieg says that this is one of the few things the Republican President agrees with. But the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said on Monday that it would not change the incredible cruel and fissile racial rhetoric that emerges from this White House explain to them what it’s like to be the President of the United States. “

By the end of Monday, tens of thousands of Iowa Democrats will have decided the results of their presidential conference against Trump. Buttigieg is one of the four best candidates alongside Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The Trump ad shows a first-time non-violent drug abuser named Alice Johnson, who was granted grace by Trump shortly after Kim Kardashian raised Johnson’s case in a meeting with him. Johnson thanks Trump in the ad.

___

10:30 am

Elizabeth Warren says months of answering questions from people across Iowa made her a strong candidate when the state’s democratic presidential election began.

The Massachusetts Senator held a telephone town hall call with Iowans from Washington on Monday morning, in which she will be in the Senate for impeaching President Donald Trump.

Warren thanked the other Democratic presidential candidates who took part in the race, many of whom have since dropped out. She says that these White House hopefuls and the questions of ordinary people in town halls have made her a better activist and will make her a better president.

Warren also says it’s time for her party to unite and defeat Trump in the November general election.

Polls show that Warren, along with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg, former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, are among the leaders in Iowa.