The latest craze for social networks: Broom Challenge

The latest craze on the Internet is the “standing broom” or #BroomChallenge tip.

A viral tweet implies that NASA said Monday was the only day the “standing broom” thing would work, due to Earth’s gravitational pull.

Of course, this has brought thousands of people to post videos and photos showing how they can make the brooms get up on their own. However, there is no such announcement from NASA to verify the claim.

The gravitational pull of the Earth on a certain day has no role to play in a broom alone. It turns out that anyone can perform this trick any day of the year. It is a question of balance.

