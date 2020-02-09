The Latest: Dems to check if government parties should race

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – The latest race for the Democratic President of 2020 and the area code for Tuesday in New Hampshire (all local times):

The chairman of the National Democratic Committee said that after the 2020 elections, the national party will consider whether the contracting states should hold elections.

The word from DNC chairman Tom Perez follows the voting problems in the Iowa assemblies last Monday.

Perez tells ABC’s “This Week” that Iowa could have avoided problems if it had hosted a major event by government officials rather than an event by volunteers and the party.

He was looking forward to the conversation about the parties “coming out of the electoral business”.

Iowa’s start-up meetings ended up in a mess after a technical problem, and then a phone jam prevented the Iowa Democratic Party from gathering the results shortly after the meetings ended.

It was not until Thursday that the State party declared that the results were complete. The Associated Press states that it is not possible to determine a winner based on the information available. The AP believes that the results reported by the Iowa Democratic Party may not be accurate

Perez says the Democratic Party will also review whether Iowa should maintain its status as the first in the nation to cast votes.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders insists that he doesn’t want to “disparage” rival Pete Buttigieg, but Sanders points out fans in New Hampshire why he believes Buttigieg should not be the party’s candidate.

During a gig in Plymouth, Sanders started calling Buttigieg “my friend”. This caused a loud laugh from Sanders supporters.

Then Sanders said, “We’re not here to disparage Pete. He’s campaigning well, but our views are different.”

Sanders said a candidate like Buttigieg who receives campaign contributions from pharmaceutical company executives or “Wall Street Tycoons” would not prevail against “the corporate elite.”

Sanders has similarly criticized how his rivals collect money in the past. But his pointed comments about Buttigieg come when Sanders struggles to win the New Hampshire area code in two days.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden downplayed the notion that his graduation from the Iowa Caucuses would affect his eligibility.

The former vice president tells voters in New Hampshire that rivals Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders were “better organized than we were in Iowa”.

Biden emphasizes that voters should treat the first four states “as one state” with early voting. New Hampshire, which holds its primary electoral state, is the second early-voting state, followed by Nevada and South Carolina.

Two candidates take part in the New Hampshire contests, which Biden describes as “from the two states next door” to voters. They refer to Sanders, Senator in Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren, Senator in Massachusetts.

Biden returns to the format of the town hall. New Hampshire voters tend to be proud. Before Sunday, Biden had stopped asking questions to the crowd at its New Hampshire events in January and February. Instead, Biden focused on welcoming rope supporters to these events.

