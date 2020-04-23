The latest discovery of the Florida Aquarium may help save America’s only coral barrier reef from extinction

Celebrating Earth Day this year, the Florida Aquarium unveils historic achievements that will help save America’s only living coral barrier reef from extinction. For the first time, scientists at an aquarium conservation center have recreated a cactus coral that was raised in human care.

According to the press release, the researchers made breakthroughs “over the night” earlier this month. This is also the first time a raised cactus coral larva is photographed, measured, and the larval release time recorded. Researchers said the raised cactus coral larvae are the largest they have ever seen.

Aquarium posted on Twitter about discovering history. The video shows the formation and release of raised cactus coral larvae, which researchers “raise until they can return to the coral reef.”

Happy Earth Day! Florida The Florida Aquarium has once again made history! This time, for the first time in the world, humans have recreated cactus corals. Until now, the release time of this coral larva has not been recorded. pic.twitter.com/ptniV3UY9V

— Florida Aquarium [@floridaaquarium] April 22, 2020

The Ridge Cactus Coral is an important part of the marine environment known as the “Great Barrier Reef of America”. According to the aquarium, brightly colored raised cactus corals, or Mycetophyllia la marckiana, are dismal corals. That is, it releases coral sperm into the water while the eggs remain in the parent coral and remain there for fertilization and development.

Deborah Luke, senior vice president of conservation at the aquarium, said the study will be used to “increase the genetic diversity of coral progeny, maximize coral reproduction and promote coral health.” .

This study is part of the Aquarium’s “Project Coral” initiative launched in August.

Known as the Great Barrier Reef in the United States, the Florida Reef Tract is the only coral reef system on the continental United States. The country’s 10,000-year-old coral reef runs along the Florida Keys and is about 360 miles long. Much of the coral in the system is lost due to pollution, illness, climate change and boat damage.

Over the last few decades, more than half of the Earth’s coral reefs have disappeared as a result of climate change, pollution and overfishing. Research shows that all of the Earth’s coral reef habitats may be extinct by the end of the century.

Kerionir, a senior coral scientist at the aquarium, said the advances in her team hope the researchers will help their “24-hour work” to help prevent the extinction of corals. It was

O’Neill says he was able to use the lab to sexually reproduce eight species of coral affected by Stoney coral tissue loss, a bacterial disease that kills a significant number of corals.

Roger German, President and CEO of the Florida Aquarium, said the historic breakthrough “brings more hope to the future of our backyard and of all the reefs around the world.”

“… When it comes to protecting and restoring the” big “barrier reefs in America, even a global pandemic can’t slow us down,” he said.

