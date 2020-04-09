The latest episode of the season finale episode 11, episode 17: how will it all end?

It is an amazing move to make it the eleventh season of all-time, but even more challenging in the “TV history” era. And yet, after 250 episodes over 11 seasons, “Modern Family” say goodbye to their audience and to one another.

You have been able to feel the atmosphere in the air as the hours have increased, knowing that there is a huge change in the atmosphere for the actors and actresses that they have shown for over a decade. And change is definitely a necessity for the day.

While many shows in the last year have taken away the big life changes that have become the rule of the end of the season to set the “more” attitude, modern families “have decided to go big. or go home … or in a place, leave the house.

But nothing happened before we were healthy doing “more.” There were even misunderstandings of disagreements that made the situation funny. Fortunately, it gave us one last wonderful moment between Jay and Phil, as the latter played the grand final for Jay lying in bed.

Of course, this was a misunderstanding and an unexpected part Jay planned for his wife. Then, there was the unrest in the Dunphy’s house, in the past, increasing by more than 10 after Alex returned to make everyone stay.

Too bad, the hours opened with Claire and Phil sitting in the RV on the freeway, which seemed to take a good look at the location of the house, but it was nice to see the times that seemed right – when there were so many is expanding here – when the house is full of what it is. We also applaud Alex and Haley for Luke’s “last prank.”

It proved to be both thrilling and emotional as they replayed childhood videos when they wanted the dog (with Luke the dog) and are still a reminder of some of the dynamics we loved this show over the past 250 episodes.

Surprisingly, Mitchell and Cameron allowed the misunderstanding of them, but the access to the people who received a lot of job offers at the finals, so that they could consider leaving the state or staying there. In the same series, these people seem to be in order.

Let’s get rid of all the hurt, or go up at the end of this hour:

And that package! Thanks for joining us for the 11 wonderful seasons of #ModernFamily 🎬❤️ pic.twitter.com/FYE88THPBd

– Modern Family (@ModernFam) April 9, 2020

Jay & Gloria had been waiting to spend the summer with Gloria’s family in Colombia; which is why learning Spanish. With her support and inspiration, Gloria is fully committed to her new home-based job. Joe, of course, is still a little looney … but in a cute way?

Manny ready to spread his wings and heads in this worldwide march with his father. The film is for his own sake and that’s why Joe spends his time trying to teach him to beat, rob, poison or possibly take to a channel (Gloria reiterates his point, leaving Manny counting his free lifestyle with the equipment in the room … well, not sinking into “Saw.”

Phil & Claire seeing them suddenly make this RV beach trip with all the big kids now and on their own journey. Well, after yelling at them and telling them that one of them needed to leave, the three men turned away. Is it possible? No, it’s been a long time since “Modern” marketing has been a viable option. As the kids say goodbye, Phil’s advice to Claire is that all parents do is: leave the lights on, but they’ll be home. Speaking of kids …

Haley & Dylan Probably the sweetest last time, as we saw the thriving new home where they live, the Mitchell and Cam who lived before they acquired their new home. It is worth noting that the three that describe this family will continue to be a part of their shared relationships, even if they all spread their wings.

Alex may be the furthest away because its future is unknown. He gave up his work ethic to do something that was very ethically appealing to him, and suddenly saw that moment leading him to Switzerland. But the house paid off and everything began with one of the most enjoyable – and totally memorable – kisses, describing the possible relationship between him and his boss Arvin (but at least that would be premature) there is a connection.

Luke He lied to his family that he had never heard from the University of Oregon, but he did. So in fact, he just seemed to be preparing to go. If only he had said that Haley might not have left him, then it would have been best. We are confident that she will not be influenced by all the girls there, as evidence of her “Woofie” return.

Mitchell & Cam They had just turned their lives around to move into Mitchell’s dream home when Cam received a call that football was being offered to return to Missouri for college work. For a long time, he reached out to her, but Mitchell knew it was his turn to support Cameron, even if it didn’t hurt her. At the end of the show, the whole family traveled to Missouri with a very logical and glorious “Green Acres” -esque spinical. In fact, it is not Missouri as it really is, but there are some strange Missouri myths that can only be achieved by the whole story.

The creators have begged us for resisting the urge to return to the murders of the visiting stars to help them say goodbye. The cast itself has been the star of this show, and although the writing is not too sharp (which many might think is the second half of the show), the cast has always been respectful and committed and dedicated. complete. in everything.

The “Modern” family turned in many ways at a time when the wind was blowing. It has helped to adjust to the issue of marriages, and even gay families with childbirth. He showed that love is love. And fans have loved this show for 11 years now.

