the-latest:-fb-closes-workplace-after-employee-sickened

BANGKOK (AP) — The Most current on the virus outbreak (all occasions regional):

six: 10 p.m.

Fb states it’s temporarily closing an office environment in Seattle following a employee was identified with the new virus.

“A contractor primarily based in our Stadium East place of work has been diagnosed with the COVID-19,” the company said. “We’ve notified our staff and are pursuing the suggestions of public well being officials to prioritize everyone’s well being and safety.”

Fb stated the previous time the worker arrived to the place of work was on Feb. 21, so it will shut the office right until March nine, when the incubation time period finishes. The enterprise is pursuing advice from regional authorities and encouraging Seattle team to do the job from dwelling till March 31.

An Amazon employee at the e-commerce giant’s Seattle workplace also reportedly tested constructive for the virus this 7 days.

___

six p.m.

Japanese Primary Minister Shinzo Abe states Japan will impose a 14-working day quarantine on all visitors from China and South Korea in advance of they are allowed an entry allow.

They will be sent to a government facility for the quarantine and will not be authorized to use public transportation, Abe mentioned Thursday as officials stepped up their initiatives towards the distribute of the virus.

Japan has much more than one,050 confirmed cases, which includes 706 from a quarantined cruise ship, as transmission within Japan has accelerated. Abe mentioned the recent 7 days or two is a vital time for Japan to get the outbreak less than command as his govt faces stress to comprise the virus in advance of the Tokyo Olympics.

___

five: 30 p.m.

Authorities in Switzerland say a 74-yr-previous girl infected with the new virus has died, the initial confirmed dying in the nation.

The Federal Business office of Public Well being claimed Thursday that the loss of life was documented by authorities in the western canton of Vaud. The girl experienced been hospitalized because Tuesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 58 bacterial infections had been verified in Switzerland.

___

5: 25 p.m.

Sri Lankan well being authorities say they have decided to quarantine all Sri Lankan travellers arriving from Italy, South Korea and Iran for 14 days.

They will be quarantined at a middle to be established up at a state-run hospital formerly utilised to deal with leprosy people on the outskirts of the cash, Colombo. Soldiers are now changing the clinic into a quarantine center.

Sri Lanka formally eliminated leprosy in 1995 and the facility was made use of for the country’s 16 remaining individuals, who will now be transferred to an additional hospital.

A lot more than 104,000 Sri Lankans reside in Italy, with extra than 60% in the Lombardy location that has been hit tough by the virus. Much more than 20,000 Sri Lankans reside in South Korea.

___

5: 25 p.m.

The virus outbreak could not have occur at a worse time for tens of millions of Hindus who are making ready to celebrate Holi, the festival in which folks smear every single others’ faces with colorful powder.

Indian Primary Minister Narendra Modi and other Hindu nationalist leaders explained they will not go to any celebrations on March 10 mainly because of the coronavirus outbreak and are advising men and women to physical exercise restraint.

Modi tweeted that he would not celebrate Holi as gurus have advised that mass gatherings really should be decreased.

Neighborhood leaders are canceling road celebrations as properly as huge gatherings of people today in condominiums.

Across India and Nepal and in countries with Indian migrants, Hindus celebrate Holi, the joyous festival of coloration, smearing a single another with crimson and yellow powders and spraying just about every other with squirt guns. H2o-crammed balloons are also applied to colour each other.

___

four p.m.

China claims a stop by by its president, Xi Jinping, to Japan has been named off for the reason that the two countries are focusing on combating the virus outbreak.

International ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian suggests the two sides will be in shut interaction about a new time for the take a look at.

“The two international locations equally agree that President Xi Jinping’s condition check out to Japan will have to take place beneath the most appropriate timing, environment and ambiance, and will have to be a complete achievement,” Zhao claimed at a day by day information briefing on Thursday.

The go to had been predicted in April.

China has striven to strengthen ties with Japan as both equally appear underneath U.S. tariffs meant to punish them for their trade procedures. Nevertheless, mutual suspicion runs substantial on both sides, pushed in China principally by recollections of Japan’s brutal occupation of parts of the place past century and China’s claim to islands in the East China Sea controlled by Japan.